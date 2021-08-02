Gay couple pushed into oncoming traffic in horrifying attack

Police in Scotland have opened an inquiry into a brutal homophobic hate crime that took place July 31.

The incident saw a group of unidentified men beat and spit on a gay couple before pushing one man in front of a speeding car.

The Edinburgh News reports that the victims–a married couple, whose names have not been made public to protect their privacy–walked down Leith Street in a posh area of the city when they were approached by a group of four men.

The attackers began punching and spitting on the victims while yelling homophobic slurs. One man also stole a bag from the couple, and ran off into the night.

Video footage also shows that, at one point, one of the victims fell into traffic, narrowly escaping getting hit by a speeding car.

The victims, said to be in their 30s, later received treatment at a nearby hospital.

A bystander caught most of the attack on video; the person in question had previously been assaulted while trying to break up a similar attack, and chose to notify police rather than physically intervene. He said the sight of the attack left him “trembling.”