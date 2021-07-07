Doctor has jaw wired shut after violent antigay attack outside NYC subway station

A 29-year-old doctor in New York City has undergone emergency surgery for a broken jaw following a violent hate crime attack on July 4.

Sina Rezaie had just exited the subway in Greenwich Village when an unidentified man approached him from behind.

“He called me a f*ggot and then half a block later, he came from behind and kicked and punched me multiple times,” Rezaie told NBC News. “I don’t know why this happened to me.”

The beating left Rezaie with his jaw broken in two places. He lay on the ground until after his attacker had vanished and managed to pull himself to his feet. Then he stumbled to a nearby bar for help.

Laurie Beck and Richard Delay–two friends of Rezaie–happened to work at the bar at the time. They immediately called for an ambulance as they tried to help him.

“I just kind of saw our friend walking outside kind of erratically and I called [Delay’s] attention ‘go see what’s going on with our neighbor, it looks like he’s distressed.’ [Daley] went outside to check it out, then he starts waving to me so I grabbed a bottle of water and some paper towels and ran outside,” Beck said.

“I saw him holding his mouth, blood running out from face. He said that he had gotten attacked by some guy who said something to him as he came off the train. Apparently the guy called him a slur and then threw him to the ground, and started kicking him repeatedly,” Delay added.

Rezaie’s injuries left him with metal screws in his jaw and the joint wired shut. He will need to live with the apparatus for at least a month while he heals.

Police have yet to announce any suspects in the attack.

Meanwhile, friends of Rezaie have launched a crowdfunding video to help offset the cost of his medical expenses. At the time of this writing, it has raised over $12,000 with a goal of $15,000.