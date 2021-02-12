The gay threeway that was too much for TV censors

“The whole thing about Ritchie’s sex montage was that it’s about him getting more confident and more open.

He starts off with a timid little blowjob. Then it’s a bit more than that. Then he’s a timid bottom. Then he’s going for it – flipping here and there and everywhere. Plus, then it’s fun, and he’s laughing, and he’s giggling.

We did have to lose a couple of moans. The censors said that there was too much pleasure.

Again, I’m now thinking back to that moment, and going, “F**k off!” [laughs] It’s not [an adult film]. But it was Ritchie in a three-way, and he was having the time of his life. So why did I have to take the tone of that out?””— It’s a Sin director Peter Hoar speaking with Digital Spy about the importance of representing authentic queer intimacy on the series. The show, written by Russell T. Davies, depicts the lives of a group of gay men and their friends who lived during the HIV/AIDS crisis in the United Kingdom. It’s currently airing in the UK and will premiere stateside on HBO Max on February 18.

Hoar also brought up how British tabloid The Sun responded to the scene, initially writing an article about how appalled audiences were, then changing it to how pleased audiences were following backlash: