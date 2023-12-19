Gay Trump supporter cannot believe non-gay Trump supporters would treat him so disrespectfully

Gay Trump supporter Rob Smith recently attended Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was absolutely appalled by a group of non-gay Trump supporters who shouted homophobic slurs at him.

“Last night in Phoenix, I was confronted and surrounded by some White Supremacists that don’t like gays or blacks in the Republican Party,” Smith wrote on Twitter X.

“They shouted ‘n*****’ and ‘f*****’ at me to make their point. However, I served in Iraq. I never back down. Ever.”

Smith also shared video of the incident, which actually discredited part of what he claimed in his tweet. In the clip, a group of men can be heard chanting “gay sex” before shouting the homophobic epithet, but no racial slurs are heard.

“Look at that, I’ve got some fans!” Smith can be heard laughing with them at one point.

Alleged live witnesses, including a person who claims to have recorded the video, have also said no racial slurs were used.

After Smith shared the clip on social media, people seemed to have little sympathy for him.

“You got what you deserve. You chose to associate with a political party that is anti-black and anti-gay,” one person commented on his tweet.

“Hmmm I listened 3 times I didn’t hear anyone yelling the N word,” another remarked.

“You chose to be a Republican despite knowing what they stand for. And now you want sympathy?” someone else wrote.

“Nothing about this tweet makes you look good. You were tricked into Iraq, and then you were tricked into a party that hates you,” another said.

“This is the MAGA base. The ones Donald Trump invites to dinner like Nick Fuentes,” someone else noted.

“Are you still a Republican after this? If so why?” another commenter asked.

And so on, and so on.

In 2018, Smith, who frequently rails against identity politics while simultaneously never missing an opportunity to broadcast his own intersectionality, said coming out as conservative was harder than coming out as gay.

“Honestly, coming out as conservative has been more of an earth-shattering, life-altering move for me, personally, than coming out as gay was,” he said.

“I came out [as gay] to my family and friends but coming out as conservative has been a very public thing… For me, this process has been more difficult to navigate than the process of coming out as gay.”

In 2020, Smith was among 50 or so LGBTQ+ Trump supporters who marched through West Hollywood shouting “USA! USA!” and “We love Trump!” while waving Trump 2020 flags.

A group of 50 LGBT Trump supporters are marching through West Hollywood. They have marched from the Pacific Design Center to Rocco’s, right in the heart of Boy’s Town. 4 sheriff’s patrol cars are following. pic.twitter.com/tTEzLwjq48 — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 24, 2020

And earlier this month, he posted a video to Instagram defending George Santos after he was ousted from Congress.

Without providing a shred of evidence to support his claims (because, honestly, how would he know?), Smith alleged there are “closeted homosexuals who cheat on their wives with staffers” who deserved to be expelled before Santos.