WATCH: QAnon Shaman pops off at Matt Gaetz after being snubbed by him at right-wing conference

The QAnon Shaman is a scorned insurrectionist.

The face of the January 6 riots, who served 27 months in federal prison for his outsized role during the day’s events, attended Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” over the weekend. There, he got to see his favorite right-wing reactionaries up close and personal.

But sadly, he didn’t get to speak with all of them. Matt Gaetz left the Shaman hanging.

When the Shaman (a.k.a. Jacob Chansley) spotted Gaetz backstage, the Florida congressman kept on walking.

What a snub! Never meet your heroes, as they say…

“Did you see that?! Coward!” shouted Chansley. “And these are the people who are representing Americans? They can’t even speak to an American?”

“He was saying my name all over Spaces, he’s been talking about getting me out on Tucker Carlson. Can’t talk to me! Won’t even talk to me! These are big names, that claim they’re for the little guy getting screwed by the machine. And he will not talk to me!”

Ah, the poor guy. He spent more than two years of his life in prison for people who won’t even look at him.

The Shaman is far from the first person to denounce Gaetz, otherwise known as “Rapey McForehead.” The party boy is one of the most disliked members of Congress, with even his fellow Republicans lining up against him.

Gaetz made himself no friends this fall, when he led the charge to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. His GOP colleagues blasted him as a legislative kamikaze and stunt queen.

“He’s not somebody who’s willing to work as a team. He stands up there. He grandstands. He lies directly to folks,” said Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York.

Lawler has also called Gaetz “disgraceful” and said he should be expelled from the Republican conference for his behavior.

Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who chairs the House Rules Committee, said of Gaetz and his far-right pals: “I think it’s time to take the sharp knives away from the children.”

Around that time, a source told Fox News that “nobody can stand” Gaetz.

McCarthy, who’s clearly not over Gaetz destroying his legislative career, recently called him “psychotic.”

“People study that type of crazy mind, right?” he asked.

Gaetz’s “crazy mind” could be expelled from Congress, should an ongoing Ethics Committee investigation into his 2021 teen sex scandal turn up any evidence of wrongdoing. He’s been accused of supplying a 17-year-old girl with drugs and alcohol, flying her to to the Bahamas, and having sex with her.

Tellingly, few of Gaetz’s Republican colleagues defended him when the allegations surfaced.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma implied that’s because they believe the accusations are credible.

“There’s a reason why no one in the Congress came and defended him: because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor—that all of us had walked away—of the girls that he had slept with,” he said.

Mullin also alleges Gaetz would brag about how he “crushes E.D. medicine” and “chases it with energy drinks so he can go all night.” (Mullin, for those who forget, made headlines this fall when he challenged a hearing witness to a fight. Could Gaetz be next?)

Chansley, for what it’s worth, seems prepared to come to blows. He also ripped Gaetz on social media.

Watch @RepMattGaetz INTENTIONALLY IGNORE ME & WALK THE OTHER WAY WHEN HE SEES ME asking for a momentof his time!

Either he is AFRAID I'm gonna call him out for stealing my campaign platform OR HE DOES NOT CARE ABOUT THE PLIGHT OF J6ers!!!

Neither looks good for @RepMattGaetz pic.twitter.com/mgxhfoBbln — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) December 18, 2023

Chansley is right about one thing: Gaetz has made the January 6 riots a centerpiece of his legislative record. He’s said he’s “proud” of that day and is “ashamed of nothing.”

But apparently, he’s ashamed of the Shaman, who’s undergoing a bit of a rebrand. He recently announced his intention to run for Congress; and by the way, doesn’t want to be known as the “QAnon Shaman” anymore.

“I was wrong for entering the Capitol,” said Chansley at his sentencing hearing. “I have no excuse. No excuse whatsoever.”

It’s so upsetting when there’s MAGA-on-MAGA crime, huh?