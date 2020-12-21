Gay Twitter is not feeling very stimulated by the idea of a $600 stimulus check

Have you heard the news?

Congress finally (finally!) reached a deal in the latest COVID-19 relief package and we’re all getting… $600!

OK, OK, not all of us.

According to The Washington Post, anyone who earns less than $75,000 a year will get $600. Anyone who makes more than $75,000 a year will receive a reduced amount. Families with children will receive an additional $600 per child.

Here’s what Gay Twitter has to say about the matter…

Guys I’m so excited about the $600 stimulus checks I can’t even decide if I’m going to pay rent for the right side of my bedroom or the left!!! — Jack (@GayLaVie) December 20, 2020

a $600 stimulus check is so 2020 — alison (@gay4chickfila) December 18, 2020

We should force all of Congress to stay home for 9 months and only give them $600. — Raging Gay Conservative (@RagingGayCons) December 21, 2020

$600 isn’t close to covering rent but it’s enough to buy a lot of gay pornography — Prison Rabbit (@PeacefulMoron) December 19, 2020

Idk I’m an entrepreneur. I’m using that $600 to start a business. — auntie gay (@internetdeputy) December 18, 2020

fellas is it gay to get $600 from the government? you’re literally letting another man stimulate you — jubjub (@aquafreshXTREME) December 18, 2020

me finding out Congress wants to give us an embarrassing ONE TIME $600 stimulus check

pic.twitter.com/c6uiGi6LE9 — christopher (@A_Trendy_Gay) December 17, 2020

If Congress doesn’t want the government to shut down, they should just give the government $600. — Jack (@GayLaVie) December 18, 2020

$600 won’t even cover the parking tickets I got during the FIRST lockdown lmao embarrassing. — ✨gay boy✨ ACAB (@hellahorchataa) December 17, 2020

What??? You mean giving away $600 won’t cure everything that ails the US economy??? 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Graham the Old Gay Guy 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@gafdog) December 21, 2020

Republicans told us we could afford healthcare if we didn’t buy iPhones. You guys are really shocked they think 600$ is enough?! pic.twitter.com/px8sKbOS9i — Gay Male Auditioning for the Role of Wiccan (@GayChemist) December 17, 2020

Now, some memes…