Gay Twitter is not feeling very stimulated by the idea of a $600 stimulus check

Have you heard the news?
Congress finally (finally!) reached a deal in the latest COVID-19 relief package and we’re all getting… $600!
OK, OK, not all of us.
According to The Washington Post, anyone who earns less than $75,000 a year will get $600. Anyone who makes more than $75,000 a year will receive a reduced amount. Families with children will receive an additional $600 per child.
Here’s what Gay Twitter has to say about the matter…
Guys I’m so excited about the $600 stimulus checks I can’t even decide if I’m going to pay rent for the right side of my bedroom or the left!!!
— Jack (@GayLaVie) December 20, 2020
a $600 stimulus check is so 2020
— alison (@gay4chickfila) December 18, 2020
We should force all of Congress to stay home for 9 months and only give them $600.
— Raging Gay Conservative (@RagingGayCons) December 21, 2020
$600 isn’t close to covering rent but it’s enough to buy a lot of gay pornography
— Prison Rabbit (@PeacefulMoron) December 19, 2020
Idk I’m an entrepreneur. I’m using that $600 to start a business.
— auntie gay (@internetdeputy) December 18, 2020
fellas is it gay to get $600 from the government? you’re literally letting another man stimulate you
— jubjub (@aquafreshXTREME) December 18, 2020
me finding out Congress wants to give us an embarrassing ONE TIME $600 stimulus check
pic.twitter.com/c6uiGi6LE9
— christopher (@A_Trendy_Gay) December 17, 2020
If Congress doesn’t want the government to shut down, they should just give the government $600.
— Jack (@GayLaVie) December 18, 2020
$600 won’t even cover the parking tickets I got during the FIRST lockdown lmao embarrassing.
— ✨gay boy✨ ACAB (@hellahorchataa) December 17, 2020
What??? You mean giving away $600 won’t cure everything that ails the US economy??? 🤦♂️🤷♂️🤦♂️🤷♂️🤦♂️🤷♂️
— Graham the Old Gay Guy 🏳️🌈🇨🇦 (@gafdog) December 21, 2020
Republicans told us we could afford healthcare if we didn’t buy iPhones. You guys are really shocked they think 600$ is enough?! pic.twitter.com/px8sKbOS9i
— Gay Male Auditioning for the Role of Wiccan (@GayChemist) December 17, 2020
Now, some memes…
3 Comments
Kangol2
Americans had the opportunity on November 3, 2020 to vote in a Congress–Senate and House–that would have addressed this crisis dynamically going forward, since the House Democrats passed a far more expansive stimulus bill in May 2020 that would have helped Americans in countless ways, but instead, despite Biden winning handily, when it came to Congress, Americans chose gridlock, and now things are down to the razor’s edge with these two Senate races that will determine whether homophobic, billionaire-enabling Mitch $600 McConnell stays in power or not. We get the government, including this current failed and treasonous administration, we vote for and apparently deserve.
LegionKeign
I don’t know about all these whiners, but my below-poverty-level ass is incredible thankful to be getting even that.
Remember the republiscums weren’t even gonna let us have that. We’ve got about a month till the administration takes over.
Hang in there, cherish ALL your blessings no matter how SMALL and Goddess Bless.
Jake123
It’s honestly disgraceful.