Gay Twitter™ has thoughts on Kirstie Alley, whose anti-LGBTQ tweets will live on even after her death

OK, before you say “That’s not Kirstie Alley! That’s Kristen Johnston!”, WE KNOW. The joke will make sense in a minute…
It was American lawyer Clarence Darrow (not Mark Twain) who famously said, “I’ve never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.” And that seems to be the sentiment many are sharing after learning the news of Kirstie Alley’s passing yesterday.
The pro-Trump, anti-vax Masked Singer contestant died this week after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 71 years old.
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 6, 2022
Alley was a staunch MAGA supporter who frequently used her social media platform, where she had 1.5 million followers, to peddle homophobic right-wing talking points and disparage people who disagreed with her, often calling them names, telling them they were going to hell, and blocking them. (She even blocked Queerty at one point.)
Related: Former actress Kirstie Alley says teaching kids to be more open-minded will turn them into pedophiles
She opposed diversity in Hollywood and believed teaching kids about LGBTQ+ issues and sex ed in schools would turn them into pedophiles. Oh, and she loathed Billy Eichner.
In short, she wasn’t the kindest person. Although, in her heyday, she did give a few solid performances that still hold up. Drop Dead Gorgeous will always be a camp classic. And who can deny the greatness of the Look Who’s Talking trilogy?
That said, those movies came out decades ago, and Alley changed significantly since they were released, particularly after Trump entered the political arena.
Related: Former actress Kirstie Alley rages about “a**hats” and anal sex during chaotic Twitter rampage
Which leads us to the tweets, since it was always about the tweets with Alley. While a number of her former co-stars and colleagues, including John Travolta and Valerie Bertinelli, have paid tribute to her on social media, many others have been less quick to gloss over the last seven or so years and the legacy of hate and intolerance she leaves behind.
Here’s what they’re saying…
Before Kirstie Alley blocked me, she said I was going to gay hell….. I guess she arrived at the destination before I did.
— ? Mr. Weeks ? (@WonderKing82) December 6, 2022
Well, Kirstie Alley died.
That’s all I’m gonna say on that.
— THEE Side-Eye Pinkie Pie (@NYPoliticalMom) December 6, 2022
Kirstie Alley turning into an absolute troll always sucked. She was hilarious and grounded onscreen and soon she was neither of those things. Disappointing and infuriating — because you remembered the talent.
— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 6, 2022
Gays, this is not Kirstie Alley.
It’s Kristen Johnston. pic.twitter.com/SZKDxFrEXv
— Lee Jordan (@Beelenzies) December 6, 2022
Kirstie Alley loved her some racism and loved her some Trump so her Twitter receipts should be dropping by mid afternoon tomorrow I'd say. Look Who's Talking was a good time tho
— Kail (@VivoTranquil0) December 6, 2022
RIP Kirstie Alley
i loved you growing up so much. Toothless, For Richer or Poorer, It Takes Two, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and the Look Who’s Talking Trilogy we’re gay af…
you leave feelings of nostalgia and disappointment of who you revealed yourself to be this last decade.
— my legs clap for poutine (@dylandreaming) December 6, 2022
Kirstie Alley once called me a “c*ntface” and I called my mom to tell her, and my mom said “you’re really more of a smug asshole than a c*ntface.” I honestly thought it was hilarious, and I feel sad that she has passed on. I don’t hate anyone, honestly, I wish her family peace. pic.twitter.com/lkFwFy3Av2
— Jesse Hare ? (@RancidGinger) December 6, 2022
People keep telling me be respectful to her family. Ok. Condolences to Kirstie Alley's family as they go back through her twitter feed to delete all the crazy shit she said before she died a salty bitch.
— I Smoked Yedolph Hitler (@BlackKnight10k) December 6, 2022
Kirstie Alley really tested the gays. She played so many hilarious campy roles that she made us want to love her like a gay icon while also being a right wing Republican Scientologist against vaccinations. Either way, I still wish her nothing but peace. She was very talented.
— https://mstdn.social/@benjaminjs (@BenjaminJS) December 6, 2022
The gays are crushed by the death of Kirstie Alley, and we can’t publicly mourn because she was a terrible person. So please pray for us. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dpvZxbe6TF
— Eric Wilson (@ihateericwilson) December 6, 2022
Rest In Peace, Kirstie Alley, a talented actress who did a lot of great work in film and TV. Also, Rest In Peace to all the non-famous people who died at least partly because of celebrities with big public platforms sending out anti-vax disinformation.
— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) December 6, 2022
Kirstie Alley, has died from cancer. I have nothing else to add.
This is one of those times I’ll utilize the “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything” sayings.
— Jimmy (@MajorFactor2) December 6, 2022
Gays confusing Kirstie Alley with Kristen Johnston should just go be straight https://t.co/A8SYI1dfDI
— Adam Valentine (@Adam86Valentine) December 6, 2022
Kirstie Alley could have been a gay icon but instead chose Scientology and Trump. Tragic!
— Aidan (@loveisontheline) December 6, 2022
Joking, politics, and, yes, even her homophobia aside, we do hope Alley has finally found some peace.
63 Comments
ciasteczek
the lady is dead. cant you leave her alone?? You really need to be entitled spoiled brats to write those things about a person who just died. you have 0 decency.
IvanPH
Neither did she have decency when talking about LGBTQs.
Tombear
Oh well. The bitch is dead and I’m all broken up about it. NOT!
LumpyPillows
Normally I would agree to not be petty when someone dies, however, this person told us we were going to hell. So, the gloves are off.
monty clift
She had 0 decency when she was alive. If you want you can go meet her in hell.
gothvixen
People don’t become saintly, deserve respect or gain untouchable status just because they die. She showed repeatedly that she was a horrible person so saying anything else is disingenuous. Hypocrisy is something I try to avoid.
James
GET LOST TRUMP SUPPORTER.
pattygale
Normally I would agree with you, but she was HORRID since she became a Trumpster. It’s disingenuous to pretend she treated LGBTQ+ people with anything but cruelty and disdain. Don’t even get me started on her vaccine comments.
ShiningSex
thank god she’s dead. why can’t you understand that not everyone who dies needs to be sad about their death. some deserve what they get for their awful behavior/vile hate speech. Get over yourself.
MickeyMoose
I’m just gonna take a wild guess here and deduce that you (whether “you” are human or a bot) are an equally awful entity troubled by the impending truths that are certain to be revealed about you when you are deleted – and you can no longer troll a rebuttal. Also, it’s absurd that when terrible people die we’re urged to subscribe to the Christian hypocrisy of pretending they weren’t shitty – and didn’t contribute to inciting LGBTQ abuse.
mz.sam
Hell f**kin’ NO! May she rest in her homophobic Scientology shit…and take Bottom Gun Cruz with her.
Paris in Santiago
Aw, she duhad?? So…so…..something….
IvanPH
Chrisk
So she didn’t believe in vaccines and probably didn’t get a colonoscopy either since it was so fast acting. Colin cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer death. Another good reminder for people to get it done by 50. There’s a 1 in 24 chances you’ll get it in your lifetime.
Reminding people of that might be the one good thing she did with her life.
thebaddestbabby
me mate once shagged a bloke named Colin Cancer
nm4047
Colin cancer, hahahaha ?
bsg1967
Taking a cue from a true gay icon Bette Davis if you have nothing good to say say nothing at all. Kirstie Alley is dead… Good.
Cato
I think the Davis’ line was actually, “My mother said only speak good of the dead. Joanne Crawford is dead. Good!”
still_onthemark
I like the version by Alice Roosevelt Longworth:
“If you have nothing good to say about someone, sit right next to me!”
bozo22
WHATA POS!
Fahd
One shouldn’t speak ill of the dead. If one doesn’t have anything good to say about someone, then it’s best to say nothing, and so on.
I have no comment on her passing.
James
YOU VOTED FOR TRUMP, DIDN’T YOU.
gothvixen
Why though? It makes no sense. Awful people don’t become saints because they stop breathing. Some of us prefer honest comment to hypocritical lies. The person who abused me for 12 years died, and I was both relieved and happy. I still have the scars so I’m glad they suffered. Does your pathetic rule hold when someone’s broken your bones and split your skin? The world is a better place every time a bigot leaves it.
Donston
A lot of queers, including a lot of queer educators, don’t believe in teaching kids queer-related curriculum outside of being kind and accepting toward one another. But to say that it’ll lead to pedophilia is quite ridiculous and just hints towards someone having their own traumas and issues they need to confront. Kristie in general had a lot of obvious issues, traumas and insecurities that helped guide her politics and bitterness. I’m not gonna spit on her grave or anything. But she was a piece of work.
analive
Man with a beautiful penis for the night Looking for on the Site –> hot4.app
myloginname
I’ll consider unblocking her on Twitter now.
still_onthemark
Maybe she will keep right on tweeting, like the late Herman Cain.
abfab
LOL
LumpyPillows
Just how did they make the mistake of posting the picture of a completely wrong actress above?
abfab
To see if we are paying attention?
bachy
You know there’s a difference between talking sh|t about a person – and talking truth about a sh|tty person, right?
Oh and BTW, I love Love LOVE Kristen Johnston. If anyone has the time check out The Exes on Amazon Prime. Hilarious good fun.
abfab
That still shot of Johnston was from the SATC scene at the penthouse party. She goes out for a smoke and filps over the banister, on to the streets below. Carrie said she used to be the it girl. LOL
“I’m so bored I could die” I think the episode was called SPLAT!
Andrew
Agreed. Kristen Johnson is a gem!!!!
abfab
@bachy RICHES is also a fun ride. Especially the mothers—do not take your eyes off these shifty eyed mothers. The Black Queen is hot and very swishy (the brother/hairdresser). Beautiful settings in London. It’s kinda delicious.
TWIN PINES is also compelling. Both Amazon Prime.
bachy
@abbie: I always thought Johnston should have replaced Samantha on SATC after Kim Cattrall left, but unforch she did have that (hilarious/sad) role on the SPLAT! episode which made her…. ineligible!
MinnesotaNotNice
Good riddance you nasty bitch!
monty clift
An ugly, hate-filled person died a horrible death. I’m not sad about. If only the rest like her could suffer the same fate.
radiooutmike
The sci-fi fan and sitcom fan in me are sad. I have a little sympathy for her from that.
As a gay dude, nope. Though, I do wonder how much Scientology was responsible for her views.
carllonghorn
You make a good point about the whole Scientology crap – I have been somewhat fascinated about that “religion” since college days. I mean, my God, it was a science fiction book by a nutjob that all of a sudden had thousands of followers, most of them wealthy. Scary interesting.
Nancy Joyzee
Not mourning the death of a racist homophobe. good riddance
ShiningSex
Hell has a new resident.
Maybe Trump will be next….hopefully
carllonghorn
I feel about her, and people like her, like I did about Reagan – I grew up in the time of AIDS and swore I’d dance on that bastard’s grave someday, and not feel bad about it. I haven’t made it out there yet to do my dance, but maybe I can do a side trip to her grave as well. Karma comes back on these people – I have to believe that.
AngryGayPope
I’m a major Scientology protester. Not only was she all the other awful stuff mentioned above she also HATED psychiatrists and psych meds of any kind!
Hwd gossip is that both she and her ex husband Parker Stevenson were both Gay. Explains why they adopted.
Oh yeah she was also a weight loss scammer!
Man About Town
I think the reason they adopted was because she was pregnant and then miscarried. I doubt if either one of them was gay.
AJAnders
Remember she also called Leah Remini a bigot because Remini started shining a spotlight on how Scientology destroys families. Scientologists don’t like it when their bullsh*t is called out.
rray63
What does it say about us as a community that all we can do is hate? Should we do as they do? Or should we be MUCH better than people that spread hate and fear? But really, why is there even an article on Queerty except to get us to show how horrid we can be? Is the measuring stick if we can be as nasty as her then we win. If that’s the case, what have we won?
abfab
Well, okay Mother Theresa…why weren’t you at her bedside washing her feet as she lay on death’s bed? You could have asked her if she had any last minute regrets. ”All we can do is hate”? Really? This isn’t a game anyone of us is looking to win. It’s social commentary on a woman who was unhelpful in the cause and fight for human rights.
Are you surpsied we still have to fight for them while tripping all over these cretins? Move em out, ASAP!
Man About Town
“Why is there even an article on Queerty”? Because a well-known homophobe died, and that makes it newsworthy to report on a gay website.
catlady11
Not that I want to claim her, but back in the day (when she first started, before she went Scientology), there were tons of rumors that she was queer.
abfab
I’m not up on my Scientology but don’t those people have a special way of disposing of the carcass after it is no longer useful to them?
still_onthemark
Throw it in a volcano as an offering to Xenu, but then of course you make your usual financial offering to HQ in Clearwater.
abfab
LOL And after the donation comes the glorious promise of reincarnation after reincarnation. I wonder who or what she will come back as.
MickeyMoose
Oprah Winfrey’s spawn, interior designer Nate Berkus, who is even gayer than I am and totally “out,” posted a loving tribute to his “dear” Kirstie Alley on his Instagram. (And the gay Christopher Street Reader “LIKED” it!). AFAIC, with such a clueless tribute to virulent homophobe Kirstie Alley, Nate Berkus burned his gay community membership card – just like that (snap!).
abfab
Nate has always been an awful interior designer.
abfab
Speaking of spawns, what’s ever become of Dr Oz? I did love him so.
Josh in OR
Guess she had too many aliens in her blood for the glory of L Ron to save her from cancer.
abfab
She’s now on a spaceship…..nonstop….one-way to who the fukk knows where.
scotty
nothing of value was lost.
SDR94103
She was a 2 faced twat.
Den
She remained a Scientologist until her death, so being rabidly anti LGBT is to be expected. Scientology considers homosexuality to be about as low as one can get. So (for example) When L Ron Hubbard’s gay son was badgered by the cultists to the point of suicide, Hubbard was glad. I hung around the church for a few months in 1968 when I thought I wanted to “become straight”. I quickly realized all the folks I met were brainwashed assholes and that the “auditing” process was a sham, so in a sense Scientology helped me to come out!
Thankfully Scientology seems to be circling the drain with no more than 20,000 members worldwide, though they claim 3.5 million! All scams eventually wither.
james7
I’m reminded of what Bette Davis said when she was told that her rival Joan Crawford had died. “One is only supposed to say good things about the dead. Joan Crawford is dead. Good.”
cuteguy
It’s funny she hated lgbtq yet she was John Travolta’s beard for so many years. Enjoy hell you fat actress. You won’t be missed
AJAnders
Scientology can easily be blamed for her homophobia and bigotry. But I think it can also be blamed for her personality taking a downward spiral to sheer weirdness. There was a time when she seemed like a normal human being. But she always seemed…off in every interview I had seen of her this past decade. I guess that’s to be expected when you join a cult as evil and damaging as Scientology.
I’m wondering what her feelings were towards gay people BEFORE she joined the cult.