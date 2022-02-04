psychotic

Former actress Kirstie Alley rages about “a**hats” and anal sex during chaotic Twitter rampage

By

Former actress Kirstie Alley is trending on Twitter again.

The 71-year-old has been blocking people left and right on the platform after firing off a series of incoherent tweets about, well, we’re not entirely sure.

Here’s a sampling of just some of batsh*t crazy stuff she’s been tweeting over the last 48 hours:

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there.

Alley, who endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, opposes diversity in Hollywood, and believes teaching kids about LGBTQ issues and sex ed in schools will turn them into pedophiles, has also been getting into fights with complete strangers…

Calling them “asshats”:

Telling a guy he has “a d*ck so far up your ass it can see the TV”:

And mocking followers for having “nothing better to do” than hang out on Twitter while, she herself, hangs out on Twitter:

Of course, none of this behavior is new for Alley.

After endorsing Donald Trump in 2016 got her blacklisted from Hollywood, Alley has tried to make a career for herself as a professional Twitter troll.

Unfortunately for her, being a Twitter troll isn’t an actual job that pays money. But as Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” So Alley keeps trying.

Here’s what people are saying about her latest antics…

