Former actress Kirstie Alley rages about “a**hats” and anal sex during chaotic Twitter rampage

Former actress Kirstie Alley is trending on Twitter again.

The 71-year-old has been blocking people left and right on the platform after firing off a series of incoherent tweets about, well, we’re not entirely sure.

Here’s a sampling of just some of batsh*t crazy stuff she’s been tweeting over the last 48 hours:

I can’t think of a time when differing medical opinions from HIGHLY qualified EXPERT Physicians & Scientists were being BANNED & labeled as “MIS-information.” This is the product of being dominated by the composite Entity of Big Pharma Big tech & Big government.

BIG TYRANNY — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 2, 2022

YAAAAAASSSS GO GO GO GUTSY CANADA!!! https://t.co/AxN9pE5BAD — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 2, 2022

The point of freedom of speech is to be able to speak what you would like to speak. It’s not called “speak if someone tells you it’s OK to speak and if everybody agrees with it?????” — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 3, 2022

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there.

Alley, who endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, opposes diversity in Hollywood, and believes teaching kids about LGBTQ issues and sex ed in schools will turn them into pedophiles, has also been getting into fights with complete strangers…

Calling them “asshats”:

My God people.. if you are going to be asshats, at least be SMART assists — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 1, 2022

Telling a guy he has “a d*ck so far up your ass it can see the TV”:

You have a dick so far up your ass it can see the TV.. so? https://t.co/Ut4kY2wzcl — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 4, 2022

And mocking followers for having “nothing better to do” than hang out on Twitter while, she herself, hangs out on Twitter:

Boy, it’s really lovely on here tonight. So many“lovely” people who must have nothing better to do than be “lovely”lives ??? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 4, 2022

Of course, none of this behavior is new for Alley.

After endorsing Donald Trump in 2016 got her blacklisted from Hollywood, Alley has tried to make a career for herself as a professional Twitter troll.

Unfortunately for her, being a Twitter troll isn’t an actual job that pays money. But as Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” So Alley keeps trying.

Here’s what people are saying about her latest antics…

If you haven't been blocked by Kirstie Alley, you aren't tweeting right. — Renee Libby ?? (@ReneeAlida) February 4, 2022

8 inches of snow today AND a block from Kirstie Alley! It’s like Christmas all over again! pic.twitter.com/4yQSlVumEj — Stephanie MacLean (@Dizzybutterflyy) February 4, 2022

We need a reality show with Kirstie Alley, Kevin Sorbo, Rob Schneider, and Scott Baio. Like Big Brother, no phones or internet while they’re all in the same house. The catch is, we don’t actually film anything and they just chill in the house by themselves forever. — Donny Lowrider (@Tehdon) February 4, 2022

Everyone shows off their blocks by Kirstie Alley when she trends. I’ll go you ALL one better… pic.twitter.com/RleSWnAgAK — ??????? ??? (@DADiClementi) February 4, 2022

Kirstie Alley is trending under "Entertainment". She hasn't been entertaining in over a decade. Annoying yes, entertaining no. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) February 4, 2022

Kirstie Alley is a member of two cults: Scientology and Trumpism. — Erie Siobhan ?? (@ErieNotEerie) February 4, 2022

MAGA Lunatic Kirstie Alley is likely trending due to saying batshit crazy things, but I’m blocked, I can’t read it and I’m so happy about it. Yay me. pic.twitter.com/FsN1Kj999Q — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 4, 2022

Kirstie Alley is nuts and so are her followers it seems. One posted a video of these Canadian truckers where a little girl was holding a sign that read "just trying to grow up without getting shot". The irony that they mean a life-saving vaccine and not assault rifles is sad. — Windthin ~ Rebel Scum & Snark Jedi????????? (@windthin) February 4, 2022

Since we’re posting our Kirstie Alley blocks…? pic.twitter.com/VHCkQxijFA — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) February 4, 2022

Every time Kirstie Alley tweets, a demon gets it's horns. Just sayin'. LOL — ??Meidas Mighty Jeremy?? (@MeidasJeremy19) February 4, 2022

All the fun kids are blocked by Kirstie Alley pic.twitter.com/QVJZYQ1OZf — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) February 4, 2022

