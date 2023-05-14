Gleb Savchenko’s shower karaoke, Nina West’s superstar duet, & The Old Gays’ big reveal

Meet the man behind the iconic, homoerotic Tom of Finland art, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Bob shared his “before” and “after” pics with The Old Gays.
@oldgays NO NOT YET BOB 🤣 #vintage #photo ♬ original sound – The Old Gays
Beyoncé hosted a ball.
@beyonce_713 THIS TOUR IS SO GOOD😫🙏 #beyonce #beyhive #fypage #foryou #fyoncé #viral #renaissanceworldtour #blowthisup #ballroom ♬ original sound – Bey713
Josh Bigosh bought a painting.
@shmeefyshmotterIm obsessed♬ original sound – Beefyotter
Melanie Lynskey won Twitter.
@marisacranewrites Would do anything for her #lgbtq #queertiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #gaytiktok #nonbinary #genderqueer #mascsoftiktok #gayculture #gayicon🌈 #melanielynskey #thelastofus ♬ original sound – Marisa (Mac) Crane | author
Tim Murray made a point.
@tmurray06 Don’t Say Gay is nonsense and today’s yourh is screaming out for gay role models. I will get this as a tattoo!! #teacher #teachers #teaching #classroom #school #gay #lgbtqia ♬ original sound – Tim Murray
Nina West met Melissa McCarthy.
@queerty This magic moment between #ninawest and #melissamccarthy at #thelittlemermaid blue carpet tho. 💙🤩 #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Target dropped its annual Pride collection.
@mattxivit’s finally here♬ original sound – matt bernstein
Dr. Joe Kort explained why straight men hook up with gay men.
@drjoekort #straighttiktok #gaytiktok #narcissism #narcissistic #downlow ♬ original sound – The Real Joe Kort, PhD
Heath Thorpe celebrated his historic win.
@heaththorpeee 15 YEARS LATER 😭 im officially the best gymnast in the country 🥇 #gymnastics #australia ♬ original sound – _.spedupsongs4u
Gleb Savchenko danced in the bathroom.
@glebsavchenkoofficial MOTHER’S DAY GIVEAWAY • I’ve teamed up with @ALASTIN Skincare® to honor my incredible fans. Go to my IG for a chance to win. #giveaway ♬ Old Time Rock & Roll – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
And the queens arrived to DragCon.
@queerty From @alaskaalaskaalaska to @Shea Couleé, the queens have arrived at #rupaulsdragcon. #dragcon #lgbtq #rupaul ♬ original sound – Queerty*
