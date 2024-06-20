Entertainment*
thank you for being a friend

Golden girls gone wild: 12 movies about older gal pals getting into hijinks

By Cameron Scheetz June 20, 2024 at 3:00pm
Image Credits (clockwise from top-left): ‘The Fabulous Four, Bleecker Street’ | ‘Poms,’ STX Entertainment | ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter,’ Focus Features | ‘Tea With The Dames,’ Picturehouse Entertainment

As would-be blockbusters continue to bomb at the box office and even some of our biggest cinematic franchises begin to falter, folks have been a bit doom-and-gloom about the state of Hollywood.

However, slowly but surely, it seems the studios are finally catching on to what it is audiences really want to see: Iconic actresses over 50 playing a group of friends getting into shenanigans!

Sure, they may not always be massive box-office hits, but this subgenre of (mostly) silly-yet-sweet comedies has a baked-in audience—namely, women of a certain age whose stories are finally being told on the big screen. And, of course, the gays.

The LGBTQ+ community has a long history of rallying behind our divas and dames, the legendary stars who had trouble finding work once the industry deemed them too old to play leads or romantic interests. Our beloved ’80s sitcom The Golden Girls pushed back on that notion, giving actresses in their 50s and 60s the space to be funny, flirty, filthy, and portray all the complexities of life, love, and friendship that older women experience.

With Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty as the template, a recent crop of movies have emerged that put a dynamic friend group of older women front-and-center—perhaps not coincidentally often played by queer icons and our fiercest allies. Now we’re just waiting for some genius movie executive to pull and “Avengers Assemble!” moment and bring them all together in one movie!

Scroll down below for 12 movies that let golden girls go wild!

The Fabulous Four (2024)

The Ladies: Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Megan Mullally

The Eye Candy: Bruce Greenwood, Timothy B. Murphy, Michael Bolton

The Shenanigans: Marilyn (Midler) invites her three college besties to sunny Key West, Florida, to be surprise bridesmaids in her shotgun wedding. The catch? Years back, Marilyn “stole” her last husband from Lou (Sarandon)—and he only died two months ago!—so there are some complicated feelings afoot. Not to mention weaponized sex toys and lots of weed. Things are about to get fabulous. Between the bi-cons (Sarandon, Mullally) and Broadway divas (Midler, Ralph), it really feels like this cast was assembled for the gays.

In theaters on July 26.

Summer Camp (2024)

The Ladies: Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard

The Eye Candy: Eugene Levy, Dennis Haysbert

The Shenanigans: When they were little, Nora (Keaton), Ginny (Bates), and Mary (Woodard) were super close, attending summer camp together every year. Decades on, life’s gotten in the way, but a special camp reunion presents an opportunity for the gal pals to live their glory days, including their rivalry with “The Pretty Comittee,” led by head honcho Jane (Beverly D’Angelo). Come for Bates’ fierce display of wigonometry, and star for the chance to see these ladies utterly lose their sh*t while whitewater rafting.

Summer Camp will soon be available for digital rental or purchase via most major VOD services.

Book Club (2018) & Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)

The Ladies: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen

The Eye Candy: Andy García, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson

The Shenanigans: Four longtime besties shake up their weekly book club by reading Fifty Shades Of Grey, inspiring each of them to seek out new sparks in their sex lives. In the brilliantly titled sequel, Vivian’s (Fonda) destination wedding brings all the women to Italy, where they’ll wine (and whine) and dine out of their comfort zone. It’s the Book Club movies that really deserve credit for crystalizing this movie subgenre as we know it, especially as Fonda and Keaton have gone on to headline other “old lady friend group” comedies of their own.

Book Club is streaming on Paramount+, while The Next Chapter is available via Amazon Prime Video.

80 For Brady (2023)

The Ladies: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field

The Eye Candy: Tom Brady, Glynn Turman, Harry Hamlin, Rob Gronkowski

The Shenanigans: Based on a true story, four elderly best friends have long bonded over their devotion to the New England Patriots, and specifically star quarterback Tom Brady. When they unexpectedly win tickets to go see their team play in Super Bowl LI in person, the quartet packs up for Houston where they have run-ins with hot jocks, hot wings, and—in a last-ditch effort to make it into the game—Gugu (Billy Porter) who manages to sneak them in by pretending they’re all back-up dancers for Lady Gaga halftime show.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, MGM+, and Paramount+.

Queen Bees (2021)

The Ladies: Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Ann-Margret

The Eye Candy: James Caan, Christopher Lloyd

The Shenanigans: After an accidental house fire, the fiercely independent Helen (Burstyn) reluctantly moves into a retirement community, which she tells herself is only temporary. There, she’s dismayed to find how much it feels like high school, especially as a clique-y group known as the Queen Bees dominate the social scene. As she gets close with handsome resident Dan (Caan) and becomes a star of the competitive bridge club, finds herself cozying up to the Bees, even if their leader Janet is a harder sell.

Streaming on Netflix and Showtime.

Otherhood (2019)

The Ladies: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman

The Eye Candy: Jake Hoffman, Jake Lacy, and Sinqua Walls

The Shenanigans: A slightly different take on the formula, with a trio of leads in their 50s who are a bit younger than most of the women in these other examples, Otherhood puts the focus on what motherhood means to women once their children have grown up and moved out. Fed up with not hearing from their adult songs on Mother’s Day, Carol (Bassett), Gillian (Arquette), and Helen (Huffman) decide to make a surprise trip to New York City to stay with their sons. Hijinks and heartfelt revelations ensue.

Streaming on Netflix.

Poms (2019)

The Ladies: Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Rhea Perlman

The Eye Candy: Bruce McGill

The Shenanigans: Struggling with cancer, Martha (Keaton) moves to a retirement home to live out her twilight years in peace, but is dismayed to learn she’ll be forced to join one of the community’s many clubs. Eventually, her new friend Sheryl (Weaver) convinces to relive her teen dream of being a cheerleader, picking up the pom-poms after decades and recruiting fellow residents for her new squad. Fair warning: It’s a blast watching these ladies get their rah-rah on, but Poms packs an emotional gut-punch that’ll have you reaching for the tissue box.

Streaming on Netflix.

Mamma Mia! (2008) & Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

The Ladies: Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Waters, (and later) Cher

The Eye Candy: Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper, (and later) Andy García

The Shenanigans: These two sort of breaks the rules of the list by not being solely focused on a group of female friends, but come on we couldn’t not include movies that extensively feature the catalogue of Swedish pop legends ABBA! You know the drill: In Greece for her daughter’s invited wedding, Donna (Streep) discovers she’s invited the three men who might be her father—and then everyone breaks out into singing classics like “Dancing Queen” & “SOS.” The sequel doubles down on the fun, and with the added bonus of Cher!

Mamma Mia! is streaming on Max, while Here We Go Again is available via Amazon Prime Video.

Tea With The Dames (2018)

The Ladies: Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkins

The Eye Candy: Oolong, Earl Grey, Green, Darjeeling, Hibiscus 🫖

The Shenanigans: Bless whoever decided to get these four legendary British thespians together for a spot of tea and then let the camera roll on all the laughs that ensue. Each of these storied stars is an actual dame—bestowed with the “Commander of the Order of the British Empire”—and they’ve each got so much wisdom (and jokes) to share, as they reflect on their careers and what their friendships have meant to one another over the decades. Keep the kettle hot, because we would watch 100 more movies just like this!

Streaming on AcornTV, AMC+, and Kanopy.

Calendar Girls (2003)

The Ladies: Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, Linda Bassett, Annette Crosbie, Celia Imrie, Penelope Wilton

The Eye Candy: Philip Glenister, Ciarán Hinds, John Alderton, George Costigan

The Shenanigans: An early subgenre precursor, Calendar Girls is the delightful true story of a group of middle-aged British women who decide to pose for a nude calendar, with profits going toward leukemia research after one of their husbands die from the disease. That’s right, these ladies are letting the ta-tas fly, and they don’t care who sees! Even with a modest budget, the film made nearly $100 million at the box office, proving there was definitely an audience for older women-led comedies, so why’d it take so long for this trend to pop off?

Available for digital rental via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTubeTV.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Entertainment*

Latest*