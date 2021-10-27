This GOP lawmaker just called marriage equality a “plague” that’s ruining society

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia has gone viral after making remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives blaming marriage equality for all of society’s problems.
The Independent reports that Good make the declaration while debating over a new proposed piece of anti-domestic violence legislation. Specifically, Good said he opposes the bill over its gender identity protections.
“Nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow God’s law and his rules for and definition of marriage and family,” Good remarked. He further stated that protections for sexual orientation or gender identity would “coerce faith-based providers… to violate their deeply held beliefs or stop their work altogether.”
Related: Obama calls out GOP: “Are we still arguing about gay marriage? Really?
Already the comments have invited wide backlash on social media, and within the press. Author Hemant Mehta also took to Twitter to blast Good’s remarks, noting that he also might have had an ulterior motive in mind.
This is especially ironic since Bob Good previously worked as a fundraiser for Liberty University’s athletics program.
That's Liberty U., the school known for following God's rules… and for repeatedly ignoring/dismissing claims of sexual assault by female students. https://t.co/KRrYTeIAoZ
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 26, 2021
“This is especially ironic since Bob Good previously worked as a fundraiser for Liberty University’s athletics program,” Mehta wrote. “That’s Liberty U., the school known for following God’s rules… and for repeatedly ignoring/dismissing claims of sexual assault by female students.”
Liberty University, the notorious school founded by homophobic demagogue Jerry Fallwell, has endured wide criticism over its discriminatory treatment of LGBTQ students and faculty as well as women. A 2021 ProPublica investigation revealed that the institution “has led to school officials discouraging, dismissing and even blaming female students who have tried to come forward with claims of sexual assault.”
As for Rep. Good, despite his appeals over sexual morality, he has shown longtime support for Donald Trump, a thrice-married and admitted philanderer who has also bragged about assaulting women. Good has also endorsed Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.
17 Comments
simpgay71
Politicians like this man is what is plaguing our society – both country and world.
James
HE SOUNDS LIKE ADOLPH HITLER.
ZzBomb
“Nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow God’s law and his rules for and definition of marriage and family,”
I’d love to hear his explanation as to how following ‘god’s’ law would be helpful in solving our supply chain issues, or combat climate change, or address our crumbling infrastructure. You can’t pray this shit away.
carllonghorn
You are very right about ignoring the big problems of supply chain issues, or combating climate change, or addressing our crumbling infrastructure, but then that’s what the whole Republican party is becoming known for: total denial of facts and all things science, and instead touting conspiracy theories and other nonsense to protect big donors (NRA, big oil, big pharma, etc.). And they want to regulate everyone else’s bedroom except their own.
Leo
Sounds like he is flouting the constitution he took an oath to defend. I would think that that would fall under the heading of treason, or at least sedition.
revjimbrooking
What about following God’s rules on divorce? Something that the fundament conveniently ignore. They want to decide what God’s will is for others while they exempt themselves. Total hypocrisy!!
ggontarek
You got that right. Thank you!
GayEGO
Bob Good is the plague, another wacko Repugnantcan!
Dawson
Well, God’s law states that we should kill all adulters and any child who disrespects their parents. Where does he stand on this? My, My, My what would have happened to Trump if they followed the Bible? So should tattoos also be illegal since it is also mentioned in the Good Book as well as women not being allowed to leave their home during their monthly? Should we allow Slavery again too?
Mister P
There is no god to make rules about marriage.
rockland2u
he put his hand on a bible and swore to protect the constitution, he did not put his hand on the constitution and swear to protect the bible. he needs to find his separation of church and state.
Peter
Once again, a republican in Congress spouts off about how gay marriage is the ruination of mankind. And just like their voting fraud lies, he offers no proof — because none exists. Since republicans have no ideas on how to improve society’s ills, they do what they always do: drag up a social issue to distract us from their ineptitude. He has no shame, because like his orange deity — trump — he only considers things from a white, male, “Christian” perspective. It’s no surprise he worked for Liberty U, either. Why anyone with an ounce of decency would support that filthy, traitorous party of lies is beyond me.
Mr. Stadnick
Mother Good should be ashamed of her son; he is not good.
jsmu
this THING is from a district including Charlottesville? Must be gerrymandered to hell.
Cam
Republicans are OBSESSED with us, because they can use us to keep their constituents distracted from the fact that Republicans are taking all of their money and funneling them to their wealthy donors.
carllonghorn
Yes, this is the bottomline for Republicans – keep them distracted and focused on a common enemy (anyone who is not white, Christian, straight) and they will ignore the real issues. Their legions of fools write checks and keep voting them in, all while they keep taking their money. So similar to the evangelical pastors flying around in jets and living in 10,000 sq ft houses, convincing these same folks to keep the checks coming.
Trekbike
This three times married and divorced turd is exactly why people are running away from religion.