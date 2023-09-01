Gus Kenworthy, video vixen? The Olympic hottie spies on a “salacious” romance in cinematic new music video

Image Credit: “A Stranger With My Face”

Gus Kenworthy—freestyle skier, Olympic medalist, film and television actor, YouTuber, Snatch Game Of Love contestant, Colton Underwood’s one-time “gay guide,” and Professional Thirst-Trapper—now has one more gig to add to his resume: Video vixen.

The Essex-born hunk can be seen in the brand-new music video for rising queer artist Karin Ann’s (she/they) song “A Stranger With My Face,” which just dropped this morning.

But he’s not just there to look pretty (though he is pretty great at that, no?); it’s a proper acting role for the multi-hyphenate!

The dreamy new track’s high-concept visuals spin a story of spycraft and queer love, all in the style of the classic, Old Hollywood romances that make us swoon.

In it, Karen Ann plays our hero, Lune, apparently a desk jockey at a shady movie studio who gets a big break with a field assignment: Spy on movie starlet Solana (I Know What You Did Last Summer‘s Ashley Moore), who’s been partying too much and could tarnish her “America’s Sweetheart” reputation.

Kenworthy plays Lenny, Lune’s high-strung boss who sure knows how to rock a three-piece suit. And he’s actually giving a performance here, adopting an approximation of a Mid-Atlantic accent and delivering some rat-a-tat-tat dialogue a la His Girl Friday.

While the crux of the narrative is Lune and Solana’s relationship built on a lie—managing to pack a fair amount of twists, turns, and even a queer part scene in just under six minutes—Kenworthy appears throughout, keeping tabs on the mission at hand.

Check it out for yourself here:

If that cliffhanger ending left you wanting answers—or, you know, more Kenworthy—don’t sweat it, because there’s more on the way.

The visuals for “A Stranger With My Face” are just the first part of a full short film from LA-based filmmaking duo TUSK, who have also directed videos for the legendary Brandy, Alessia Cara, and a clip for Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be,” which is definitely giving A Chorus Line.

Will Lune tell Solana how she really feels? Will the starlet realize she’s been double-crossed by her “assistant” this whole time? Will Lenny ever loosen up a little—you know, maybe take his shirt off or something?

We’ll be eager to see how the story plays out in the rest of the short from TUSK, and curious to hear how Karin Ann’s gorgeous new music continues to compliment the sweeping narrative.

“To be continued…” as they say!