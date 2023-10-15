Gus Kenworthy’s skin show, Dr. Mike’s last patient, & Josh Glanc’s undies dance

See the steamy pic of Joe Biden’s brother Frank that’s making the rounds on Gay Twitter™, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Gus Kenworthy took off his shirt.
Reba McEntire talked poppers.
Michelle Visage described the perfect drag queen.
@thismorning Michelle Visage reveals exactly what she’s looking for when it comes to the perfect drag queen! #ThisMorning #MichelleVisage #RuPaulsDragRace ♬ original sound – This Morning
The Eras Tour spooked a neighborhood.
Josh Glanc danced in his undies.
@joshglanc #joshglanc #melbournecomedyfestival #standup #standupcomedy #comedy #redhotchilipeppers #rhcp #anthonykiedis #chadsmith #johnfrusciante ♬ original sound – Josh Glanc
Dr. Mike finished his day.
Troye Sivan got Ross Lynch out of his clothes.
@queerty Troye Sivan dresses up in drag and Ross Lynch strips down in new music video coming Friday 😍 #troyesivan #rosslynch #dragqueen #newmusic ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Anthony Michael Allister made a point.
Frankie Cena revealed the rumored RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 cast.
@frankiecena THE RUMORED CAST OF RPDR ALL STARS 9 #rpdr #rpdrvideos #rpdrallstars #rpdrallstars9 #dragraceallstars #angeriaparisvanmicheals #gottmik #jorgeous #ninawest #plastiquetiara #shannel #roxxxyandrews #vanessavanjiemateo ♬ original sound – habz.fx
And The Old Gays changed outfits.
