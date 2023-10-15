tiktalk

Gus Kenworthy’s skin show, Dr. Mike’s last patient, & Josh Glanc’s undies dance

See the steamy pic of Joe Biden’s brother Frank that’s making the rounds on Gay Twitter™, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Gus Kenworthy took off his shirt.

@guskenworthy

????????????

? British Man Theory Mean Girls – Sarah Koefod

Reba McEntire talked poppers.

@bravowwhl

“I dont think so. What is a popper?” ? #WWHL

? original sound – BravoWWHL

Michelle Visage described the perfect drag queen.

@thismorning Michelle Visage reveals exactly what she’s looking for when it comes to the perfect drag queen! #ThisMorning #MichelleVisage #RuPaulsDragRace ♬ original sound – This Morning

The Eras Tour spooked a neighborhood.

@mags_reverie

Passed this amazing house with Taylor skeletons in all the eras!! #halloween #taylorswift #taylorsversion #skeleton #swiftie #spookyera #spooky #fyp

? Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

Josh Glanc danced in his undies.

@joshglanc #joshglanc #melbournecomedyfestival #standup #standupcomedy #comedy #redhotchilipeppers #rhcp #anthonykiedis #chadsmith #johnfrusciante ♬ original sound – Josh Glanc

Dr. Mike finished his day.

@yourdoctormike

Finally I can relax #october

? greedy – Tate McRae

Troye Sivan got Ross Lynch out of his clothes.

@queerty Troye Sivan dresses up in drag and Ross Lynch strips down in new music video coming Friday 😍 #troyesivan #rosslynch #dragqueen #newmusic ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Anthony Michael Allister made a point.

@anthonymichaelallister

#translivesmatter #ally #lgbtq???? #gaypride #transpride #transpeoplearevalid #transpeoplearebeautiful #istandwiththetranscommunity #usa #metaphor #fyp

? original sound – #Californiaguy

Frankie Cena revealed the rumored RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 cast.

@frankiecena THE RUMORED CAST OF RPDR ALL STARS 9 #rpdr #rpdrvideos #rpdrallstars #rpdrallstars9 #dragraceallstars #angeriaparisvanmicheals #gottmik #jorgeous #ninawest #plastiquetiara #shannel #roxxxyandrews #vanessavanjiemateo ♬ original sound – habz.fx

And The Old Gays changed outfits.

@oldgays

Cake by the ocean ? #transformation

? Pink + White – Frank Ocean

