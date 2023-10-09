Joe Biden’s brother Frank had a nude selfie pop up on GuysWithiPhones, and Gay Twitter™ has thoughts

For years now, NSFW photo blog GuysWithiPhones has been a favorite among the gays for delivering on exactly what its title promises: Selfie photos of men taken with their iPhones… sometimes clothed, oftentimes not.
But, a few years back, peruses of the site’s constant stream of anonymous guys got quite the surprise when they scrolled past a nude photo of someone who looks an awful lot like President Joe Biden‘s extremely buff younger brother, Frank.
And, reader, that’s because it was President Joe Biden’s extremely buff younger brother, Frank, in the flesh—literally. In the NSFW photo, a tan and very toned Frank is wearing nothing but a baseball cap and eyeglasses.
Now, how the h*ll did Frank Biden, 69, end up on GuysWithiPhones? And are we sure it’s really him?
Well, Daily Mail went direct to the source, and he has some theories.
First things first, Frank—who currently works as a Senior Advisor to a Florida law firm—admits he is the man in the photo in question, though he denies posting or sharing it himself.
“I’ve absolutely no comment. I could care less. I haven’t even looked at it,” Frank says to the British tabloid. “They must have hacked my phone.”
“Anything that is a revealing picture of some kind is between Mindy and me,” he adds, referring to his partner who he’s lived with for some years now. “Definitely didn’t post it anywhere.”
Per Daily Mail, the photo was first uploaded to GuysWithiPhones in 2018, when Frank was 64. And though it’s remained on the site since then, so-called “right-wing nonprofit” Marco Polo has resurfaced it, leading the U.K. publication to write that it “could raise the prospect of blackmail of the First Family—a potent national security threat,” though there is no evidence of the shot being used against the Biden Administration at this time.
“What lengths will these cretins go to?” Frank continues. “Why do they care about a 70-year-old man.”
Well, if it’s any consolation, Frank, folks are pretty impressed with what they see. Commenters on the original post (who are seemingly unaware of who they’re ogling) call the youngest Biden “a hot dilf,” and write, “Daddy take me away!”
And, now that the photo has made its way to the social platform formerly known as Twitter, the gays are taking it and running with it, hailing Frank as the Commander-In-Beef.
Scroll below for some of the best reactions from Gay Twitter™:
