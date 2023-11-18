Gustavo Correa’s tongue, Chris Salvatore’s copilot, & Colton Underwood’s jockstrap

This week P!NK trolled Ron DeSantis in Florida, Zac Efron endured a Speedo mishap, and Gay Twitter™ showed off their hairy chests. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Austin Holmes had a seat.
Carlos Sainz took a break.
Gustavo Correa showed tongue.
Dylan Efron went to the beach.
Andrea Denver showed off.
Chris Salvatore caught a flight.
Jack Laugher stayed hydrated.
Colton Underwood showed off.
Bruno Alcantara went to Brazil.
Nathan Nuyts stretched out.
Matty Holehouse wore white.
Carson Tueller woke up early.
Charlie King pushed himself.
Johnny Middlebrooks stayed humble.
Nick Walker flipped a home.
Stephen Lomas picked a pumpkin.
Taylor Stilson flexed.
Sterling Walker stayed fit.
Kevin McDonald took a bath.
And Flavio Valabrega ran around New York.
7 Comments
abfab
A pre-emptive striike. We should not be enjoying such things. There are wars going on.
jp47
Yes, wars have been and will always be ongoing because ignorance and cruelty will never end. There is also beauty and happiness in the world. If this diversion brings a little joy to someone that is not wrong.
abfab
Just watched War Of The Roses. What a fun movie!
sicil1
Colton Underwood showed off. Isn’t that redundant?
edwardnvirginia
Why don’t all these
‘thirst trap’ ‘influencers’
collectively get a plane to Egypt, and volunteer at the Rafah Gate into Gaza, to take the place of hostages violently kidnapped from Israel?
They could wear their sexiest, ‘thirstiest’ wares and pose at the Gate and ask to take the place of hostage infants and children! And the elderly hostages and hostages with disabilities!
Why don’t they?
abfab
My post-emptive strike. We should not be enjoying such things. There are wars going on.
Edward, I think we get your drift and surely you must know we are all in pain and heartbroken. Very.
But the ”plane to Eqypt” wasn’t a good idea the first time you suggested it. It’s still not and this must be the 10th time you’re putting this out there.
abfab
Nick Walker.