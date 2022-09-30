Guy Branum criticizes Brendan Fraser’s film ‘The Whale,’ says the source material is “problematic”

I think that the source material of ‘The Whale’ is problematic. I think that it’s trying to use extreme fatness as a metaphor for gay pain. And as an actual fat gay person, I feel like my life doesn’t need to be a metaphor for somebody else’s pain.
I also have real problems with the fact that they cast a straight actor who is not very fat, and [who] used prosthetics to represent fatness, in the film. I think it allows people to talk about that character as an object in a way that wouldn’t be possible if it were an actual fat person who you had to look in the eyes.
We all want Brendan Fraser to have a great comeback. We all want this moment for him, but we also need to think about how much we are representing queer life and fat life through straight actors or prosthetics.”— Guy Branum, at the Bros premiere, talking to PRIDE about Brendan Fraser’s controversial casting in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.
12 Comments
Neoprene
LOL! Complete nonsense.
“They didn’t make the film I would’ve made. WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!”
Donston
It is kinda weird how they cast a non plus sized actor and a non queer-presenting actor. But I’ve learned to accept that when it comes to Hollywood most “gay movies” aren’t really for “gays”, and “fat movies” aren’t really gonna be for fat people either. These are money and ego commodities for actors, directors, producers. They’re not really about appealing to the audience they attempt to reflect.
Neoprene
Define “queer-presenting.” And is a “plus sized actor” synonymous with a morbidly obese fatty?
Kangol2
Neoprene, the source text for The Whale specifies that the character is 600 lbs. and gay. Fraser is neither of these. Not even close. There are out, gay plus-sized to obese gay actors out there, but the casting people probably weren’t planning to use any of them. I’m sure they felt a big(ger) name, especially someone making a comeback, would be the best money-making option.
Donston, you are correct that the target for this film isn’t gay people, or even plus-sized or morbidly obese gay people, but the heteronormative system that runs Hollywood, and also straight viewers, very likely cis women.
Guy Branum’s critique of Samuel Hunter’s source play is fascinating (and correct, I think) and I wish Queerty had the chops to delve into it more.
southernway
But you didn’t make the film, Blanche, ya didn’t. So shut up and don’t expose your stupidity so easily-I know it’s hard too, but try.
sirald66
Word.
Kangol2
Whether he made the film or not he has the right to state his critique. Or are you trying to preemptively cancel and silence him?
stanpaske
Has anyone seen Brendan Fraser? He got huge. He is far from his Hollywood weight. No, he is not gay but he is always inclusive. That speaks words. This is not his first gay role..
MrGoldman
Please stop bringing attention to such ridiculous statements about what they find problematic. Maybe Branum should have passed on his role in Bros since it is produced by Judd Apatow who is not gay.
bachy
A lot of people overeat as compensation for difficulties in other aspects (including sex) of their lives. ‘The Whale’ is a story about such a person.
It doesn’t mean the film is proposing that fat is some kind of universal metaphor for ‘gay pain.’
Donston
Based on reviews, its messaging is kinda muddled, and its portrayal is rather shallow.
At this point, I am getting bored of “straight presenting”/non overtly queer filmmakers and actors using “gay” as pretty much awards bait and to tell mostly tragic or at least downbeat stories. They can be good. But they are often flat and dated. “Representation” and who should tell and inhabit what stories is a rather nuanced and complicated discussion. As nuanced and complicated as grief, body image, mental health, the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. While of course, nuanced and complicated discussions befuddle people, especially on social media and especially for the old-head trolls who posts here (not saying that you’re one of them). I do think Branum’s POV is basic, but it also has merit.
BEARY FLINTSTONE
He sounds idiotic