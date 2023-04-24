‘Heartstopper’ just announced a season two premiere date and a whole lot of other exciting details

Image Credit: Netflix

Summer hasn’t even started yet, but we’re already counting down the days until class is back in session.

That’s because we finally—finally!—have a date for the second season of Heartstopper, Netflix’s hit adaptation of the beloved YA graphic novel series from Alice Oseman.

This morning that streamer announced it will return to the blue and yellow halls of Truham Grammar School for Boys on August 3 for the next chapter of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring’s (Joe Locke) romance.

A lot has changed since the show became an international smash a year ago: Locke joined the MCU, Yasmin Finney tangoed with the Time Lord, and Connor got swole. But it sounds like the new season will pick up right where things left off.

The news came complete with an adorable video of the cast back in action, teasing what’s in store for the 8 new episodes:

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3! ? pic.twitter.com/Ts9XX7o7eP — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

It’s all hugs and giggles on set, with most of the series stars chiming in to preview what’s ahead:

“I would say Elle is different [this season] in the sense that she’s more confident,” says Finney. “She surrounds herself with people that elevate her.”

“Charlie goes on more of a journey this season,” Locke shares. “His stories a bit more mature.”

Okay, so, as far as teasers go…. it’s a little vague! But it’s just great to see everyone together again. Plus—blink and you’ll miss him—we get our first glimpse of new cast addition Nima Taleghani, who will be playing Truham teacher Mr. Farouk.

Here’s a few sweet photos Taleghani posted from set late last year:

He joins the cast for season two alongside Leila Khan as Higgs student Sahar Zahid, Bel Priestley as Naomi and Ash Self as Felix who are both new friends of Elle, and we’ll even get to meet more of Nick’s family, including Jack Barton as his older brother, David, and Thibault de Montalembert as his dad, Stephane.

Elsewhere, Netflix shared a few more details that give us a better sense of what to expect when the show returns of August 3:

Newly “official,” Nick and Charlie will have to figure out how to balance their relationship with the rest of their lives. Similarly, after going public with their romance, girlfriends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) will “face unforeseen challenges.” Meanwhile, Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Finney) wonder if their connection can grow from BFFs to something more.

But that’s not all: “With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

For fans of the webcomic and graphic novels, Oseman confirms that the season will be based on Volume 3—with a twist: “We had a good foundation. But there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff.”

As always, even the tiniest tidbits of information sends the Heartstopper fans (us included) into overdrive. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions as we al count down the days ’til August 3:

My faith in humanity is restored 🥹❤️ — Chad (@ChadVelezis) April 24, 2023

This is gonna hurt isn’t it ? pic.twitter.com/n6eM60W5ei — Elie (@elie_bdl) April 24, 2023

not to be dramatic but season 2 of heartstopper is going to heal my depression — tim? (@nickscolour) April 23, 2023

HEARTSTOPPER SEASON 2! AUGUST 3RD! ??? https://t.co/5Zsq1dpRE8 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) April 24, 2023