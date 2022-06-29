Hillary Clinton sums up Clarence Thomas in three words

Hillary Clinton slammed Justice Clarence Thomas in an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning yesterday.
Last week, Thomas was among the SCOTUS justices who voted 6-3 to overturn Roe vs. Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to individual states to decide. In a separate opinion piece, Thomas went on to say that in light of the ruling, the Supreme Court should look again “at Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Those rulings relate to respectively to contraception, sodomy, and same-sex marriage.
Speaking to King yesterday, Clinton summed up Thomas as a person motivated by “Resentment, grievance, anger.”
She wasn’t just basing her opinion on his comments last week. She’s known him for decades.
“I went to law school with him. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him.
“Resentment, grievance, anger … women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.”
Justice Thomas wrote that SCOTUS should reconsider cases that secure the rights for same-sex marriage and contraception.@HillaryClinton says he has “signaled” that he wants conservative judges and state legislatures to “Find cases. Pass laws.” pic.twitter.com/26d0zSL2nx
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 28, 2022
Thomas has long been an opponent of Roe vs. Wade. Clinton suggested he has worked long toward this moment. She said she felt Thomas, in his use of wording, was sending out a signal to other judges to pass their cases up to the Supreme Court for a final ruling.
“He has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures to find cases, pass laws, get them up,” Clinton said, adding Thomas’s message to conservative judicial activists has been, “I may not get them the first, the second, or the third time, but we’re going to keep at it.”
Although Thomas has indicated a willingness to look at LGBTQ issues, other conservative voices at SCOTUS have been less forthcoming.
Justice Samuel Alito said his opinion applied only to abortion and the same reasoning they had applied could not be extended to Griswold, Lawrence, or Obergefell.
“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Some on the right, such as Senator Lindsay Graham, have seized on this as evidence that same-sex marriage is safe with the Supreme Court. Graham told Fox News Sunday, “Alito, I think, set the right tone. He said nothing in this decision puts those cases at risk. The reason he decided that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided is because it deals with the potential for life.”
However, there were those on the right who previously thought SCOTUS would never overturn Roe vs.Wade, and yet here we are.
18 Comments
Mario
“Resentment, grievance, anger.”
Sounds like Hillary is describing herself.
Oh, the irony.
kish
This keen observation is based on?
novadude
How about “Ignorant, uninformed and foolish” as descriptions for yourself?
Get thee back under thy bridge, troll.
inbama
@Mario
She should have been president.
Russia would’ve been too scared to attack Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths would have been avoided, four liars would not be sitting on the Supreme Court taking away the rights of Americans, and there’d be no need of a committee to investigate the attempted overthrow of the government by the worst criminal in United States history.
Chrisk
Oh the projection once again from the right wing troll. She’s been an advocate for community service her whole life. That’s not a description normal people would ever give her.
“Clinton advocated for healthcare reform. In 1994, her major initiative—the Clinton health care plan—failed to gain approval from Congress. In 1997 and 1999, Clinton played a leading role in advocating the creation of the State Children’s Health Insurance Program, the Adoption and Safe Families Act, and the Foster Care Independence Act.”
dbmcvey
Hey Mario. Are you sad because you realize HIllary Clinton, despite everything, is still so much better than you are? Does that make you sad because you realize you’ve just spent your life sitting on your butt sadly pecking away making nasty comments that you get paid for by some Russian thug and you’ve realized no one loves you and if you died your body wouldn’t be discovered for weeks until you had rotted and maggots burst out of your chest? Sad, I know, but you can turn it around. You can do something worthwhile like picking up garbage along the freeway. Make your life worthwhile!
GlobeTrotter
“In a separate opinion piece, Thomas went on to say that in light of the ruling, the Supreme Court should look again ‘at Griswold, Lawrence, Obergefell AND LOVING'”
There. Fixed it for you Justice Thomas. You’re welcome!
cheks
Came to say the same thing. There’s nothing in Loving that separates it from the others based on his assumption that the court was legislating on federal grounds things which belong to the states. And the countries “history and traditions” certainly favor anti-miscegenation laws.
Paul Griggs
Hillary Clinton has too little respect for other people and will say just about anything in her insane lust for power and attention. Thomas is a brilliant jurist and serves on the highest court in the land. By all accounts, he is quiet, polite and considerate to his co-workers. The fact that he has different political views than Clinton does not justify her unfounded smear attack. Clinton is still looking for ways to get power and has never been interested in anything except herself. Of all the wonderful female leaders in this country, how did she rise to the top?
Chrisk
I love how she still makes right wingers like yourself heads explode. It’s like a pavlov thing.
Funny I’ve never heard anyone describe him that way.
dbmcvey
Except that she’s right about Clarence Thomas.
Mario
When Hillary said those things about Justice Thomas, she was projecting.
Mario
The issues affecting the votes of the electorate:
CIVIQS poll taken June 28, 2022:
High cost of living/inflation: 37%
Economy in general: 16%
Crime/Violence: 9%
Abortion: 8%
Environment/Climate Change: 7%
Guns: 7%
Immigration: 6%
Voting Rights: 5%
Unemployment/jobs: 3%
Education: 3%
Too bad for Democrats that bread and butter issues, the economy, and crime outpoll abortion.
Chrisk
Exactly what is the Republican plan to fight this then? Crickets..
cheks
The problem is too many Americans are too stupid to understand that the president has very little control over the economy and cost of living. They’d be much better off focusing on state elections.
However, too many people are also too stupid to understand what actually creates wealth for a nation and not just individuals and why blue states carry the majority of the tax burden to bailout and support the major corruption and ineptitude of the red states in this country.
Mario
cheks:
You: “The problem is too many Americans are too stupid to understand that the president has very little control over the economy and cost of living.”
Wrong.
Mister P
Had Hillary Clinton won we would be far better off. Of course, she did win the popular vote.
Now we have a small minority dictating policy for everyone.
Mario
Having the PEOPLE decide critical issues – like abortion laws – is called democracy.
I’m sorry that you don’t believe in democracy. You have much in common with the MAGA rioters on January 6, 2021.
Obviously, we need to protect our vital democratic institutions from the likes of you.