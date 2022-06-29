Hillary Clinton sums up Clarence Thomas in three words

Hillary Clinton slammed Justice Clarence Thomas in an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning yesterday.

Last week, Thomas was among the SCOTUS justices who voted 6-3 to overturn Roe vs. Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to individual states to decide. In a separate opinion piece, Thomas went on to say that in light of the ruling, the Supreme Court should look again “at Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

Those rulings relate to respectively to contraception, sodomy, and same-sex marriage.

Speaking to King yesterday, Clinton summed up Thomas as a person motivated by “Resentment, grievance, anger.”

She wasn’t just basing her opinion on his comments last week. She’s known him for decades.

“I went to law school with him. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him.

“Resentment, grievance, anger … women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.”

Thomas has long been an opponent of Roe vs. Wade. Clinton suggested he has worked long toward this moment. She said she felt Thomas, in his use of wording, was sending out a signal to other judges to pass their cases up to the Supreme Court for a final ruling.

“He has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures to find cases, pass laws, get them up,” Clinton said, adding Thomas’s message to conservative judicial activists has been, “I may not get them the first, the second, or the third time, but we’re going to keep at it.”

Although Thomas has indicated a willingness to look at LGBTQ issues, other conservative voices at SCOTUS have been less forthcoming.

Justice Samuel Alito said his opinion applied only to abortion and the same reasoning they had applied could not be extended to Griswold, Lawrence, or Obergefell.

“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

Some on the right, such as Senator Lindsay Graham, have seized on this as evidence that same-sex marriage is safe with the Supreme Court. Graham told Fox News Sunday, “Alito, I think, set the right tone. He said nothing in this decision puts those cases at risk. The reason he decided that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided is because it deals with the potential for life.”

However, there were those on the right who previously thought SCOTUS would never overturn Roe vs.Wade, and yet here we are.