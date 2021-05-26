qanon queen

Hitler and Satan are trending and of course it has to do with something Marjorie Taylor Greene said

Fresh off the heels of comparing mask mandates to the yellow stars European Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become ensnared in yet another Nazi scandal. This time it’s involving a hypothetical statue of Adolf Hitler.

Recently unearthed video shows the QAnon congresswoman arguing about monuments during a city council meeting. It was recorded in June 2020, shortly after she won her GOP primary, and shared on Twitter this week by reporter Jake Sherman.

In it, then-candidate Greene is seen speaking before the city council in Dalton, Georgia. She bemoans “attacks” on statues of figures like George Washington, Abe Lincoln, and Christopher Columbus, saying she’s opposed to removing monuments of people she “fully disagree[s] with.”

Then she names Adolf Hitler and “Satan himself” as examples, telling the council, “I would not want to say take it down” in an effort to “teach others about who these people are, what they did.”

Yesterday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement condemning Greene’s comments about mask mandates and the Holocaust, saying, “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.”

He added, “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be said is deeply troubling.”

Neither he nor Greene have issued any comment on this latest video of her championing statues of Hitler. Although folx on Twitter sure have a lot to say about it…

