How queer is this year’s Tribeca Festival? Oh, gurl

Billy Porter as a gay daddy in the same movie as our afternoon snacc crush Isaac Cole Powell, a deep dive into the legacy of Kevin Smith’s queer classic Chasing Amy, and a raucous night in Boston’s oldest gay bar with Lady Bunny confirm that this year’s Tribeca Festival is gay gay gay.

Celebrating its 21st year as New York City’s preeminent film festival, the 2023 line-up showcases emerging and established queer talent — both in front of and behind the camera. And since its inception, the festival has grown beyond film screenings.

Talk-backs and interactive sessions will offer attendees the chance to eavesdrop on Just Jack & Will, a live re-watch podcast with Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, a panel discussion on transforming LGBTQ+ narratives with queer filmmakers Alok Vaid-Menon, Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, and Alexander Stegmaier, and even the opportunity for theater-loving gamers to check out Stray Gods, a roleplaying musical co-created by openly gay narrative designer David Gaider.

For those who prefer to binge-watch from the couch, Tribeca at Home returns with plenty of streaming options from June 19 – July 2.

Here’s a look at some of Queerty‘s favorite picks, or browse this year’s entire LGBTQ+ catalog, which includes 38 offerings.