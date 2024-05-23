Andrew Tate wishes he could be a tough guy like Tony Soprano.

The misogynistic influencer, who’s awaiting trial in Romania on human trafficking, organized crime and rape charges, likes to wear very, very tight outfits. Often photographed with his pecs protruding, Tate always spurs a feral reaction from his devotees, otherwise known as sycophantic incels.

His fans’ fawning is masculine, of course. Men admire real men!

The totally not-gay dynamic was on full display Wednesday, when Derek the Menswear Guy posted a picture of Tate alongside James Gondolfini. Dressed in tasteful pleated pants and a smooth black shirt, Gandolfini looks like an adult.

Tate and his crew, however, look like they shop in the little boy’s section.

which pants look better? pic.twitter.com/6v4RPqVJvM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 23, 2024

Or at least… the women’s section? That’s right! Tate, the self-proclaimed arbiter of masculinity, wears women’s blazers.

That would be pretty cool, if he wasn’t a chauvinistic alleged sex criminal.

ever since the menswear guy pointed out that po-tate-o wears women's blazers I can't unsee it. That's clearly a $30 Big W viscose work jacket https://t.co/r5iYUQxxBj pic.twitter.com/LW3fEsu8ts — bridal gesserit 👑🗡 (@slipperygoblin) May 23, 2024

Tate’s homophobia is so rampant, his rantings border on parody. Just a couple of weeks ago, he went viral for proclaiming that men who have intercourse for pleasure are… gay?

We will say, out of all the insults hurled at queer people, being derided for enjoying sex isn’t that bad! It could even be viewed as a compliment.

“Sex is for making children. Any man who has sex with women because it ‘feels good’ is gay,” he posted.

He continued, “In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you’re probably gay,” he wrote. “All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?”

Ah yes, “pee pee sex.” That’s a man’s term, right there.

Sex is for making children.



Any man who has sex with women because it "feels good" is gay.



Oh my pee pee feels good this is great!



In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you're probably gay.



All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 24, 2024

Homoerotic imagery holds an interesting place in far-right culture, with obscure corners of the so-called “manosphere” trafficking in ironic memes and suggestive language. Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis brought the “manosphere” mainstream last summer, when his rapid response team posted a virulently antigay ad.

The commercial, meant to attack Donald Trump over his previous semi-accepting stances on LGBTQ+ issues, featured images of DeSantis spliced between drag queens and shirtless bodybuilders. It also compared the Florida governor to American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman and The Wolf of Wall Street’s Jordan Belfort.

Interesting…Ron DeSantis deleted this really strange homoerotic ad. pic.twitter.com/sTThIaiS4a — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) July 25, 2023

The contradiction between the far-right’s denouncement of queer people and their embrace of the community’s most stereotypical customs are widespread. Look no further than their menswear.

The young, “dominant men” who worship Tate also… wear tights.

Tates’ photo reminds me of this photo but these guys have an authenticity that is missing in Tates’ crass style. pic.twitter.com/aeA9LrQpJs — Ashkan Kalashy (@AshkanKalashy) May 23, 2024

One nascent “bro-fluencer,” Justin Waller, is another poster boy for the irony. His dress shirts appear to be glued onto his body.

Good evening.



Let’s take this country back.. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A82O6YxZJE — JWaller7 (@Waller7J) April 3, 2024

Waller is wearing a similarly ill-fitting dress shirt when he’s photographed standing next to Tate, along with a hideous green jacket. But that didn’t stop red-pilled young men from slobbering over them.

“Pretty sure James Gandolfini in the left pic is the same age as Tate in the right pic. Just goes to show taking care of your appearance can literally shave decades of a man’s appearance,” posted a lost soul.

Pretty sure James Gandolfini in the left pic is the same age as Tate in the right pic.



Just goes to show taking care of your appearance can literally shave decades of a man's appearance.



Also left pic is what chicks imagine when they say 40 year old guys can't be players. https://t.co/ed4txENusN — Dexter Daygame (@DexterDaygame) May 23, 2024

He was called out for his fellating, as well as for his shot at Tony Soprano. He has more game than any alt-right guy, at any age.

The guys on the right look like the kind of guys that you shouldn't leave alone with your drink. — Captain Fabulous 🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 🇺🇦🖖🎶 (@AlexWW1701) May 23, 2024

Pretty sure you're confusing "taking care of yourself" with "PEDs". Oh wait right, he doesn't use any he lives on coffee, cigarettes and one meal a day…taking care of himself. — Adam (@adamjharmon) May 23, 2024

I have no opinion of what women like, but I would be curious to hear from women who are attracted to men. Tate is 37 in this photo; Gandolfini is ~41. Assuming you are attracted to men in this age group, who do you find more attractive?



I will post my hunch later. https://t.co/0S7daWs6ff pic.twitter.com/Nupvfnr6VV — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 23, 2024

not a woman but i want it on record that I would choose gandolfini over most men, let alone the walking sex crime that is andrew tate and his cadre of misogynist pisswipes https://t.co/RoepCkjX5F — Jacob Trueman (@TheJacobTrueman) May 23, 2024

