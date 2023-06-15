Is this controversial weight-loss drug quietly making its way into the queer community?

Summer can be a triggering time for body image. With Pride festivals, pool parties, and beach vacations on the horizon, many in the queer community, especially gay men, may be scrambling for a quick path to “hot boy summer.”

Enter Ozempic.

From Elon Musk to Amy Schumer, Ozempic has been dubbed “the worst kept secret in Hollywood”, sweeping the nation as a “get thin quick” craze, and in turn depleting the life-saving treatment from diabetes patients. Given the higher rates of body image issues in our community, a logical question that arises is whether or not Ozempic has been quietly infiltrating queer culture, and if that’s a good or bad thing.

Back in January, Rosie O’Donnell openly talked about her weight loss journey on the off-label appetite suppressant, in which she was quick to clarify was prescribed to her for diabetes, including revealing one jaw-dropping revelation. “People are doing Ozempic parties here in LA where they all do Ozempic,” she said on TikTok.

Meanwhile, professionals like Dr. Michael Russo point out that not only are these methods of weight loss unhealthy, they are also illegal.

When speaking about side effects of the drug, an actress named Allison in a New York Magazine deep dive into the craze said, “I heard somebody say all the gays at CAA are on it and they’re all shitting their brains out.”

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is a top American talent agency based in Los Angeles, which leaves us wondering if gay men in the entertainment industry have been hijacked by ideals of Hollywood body image.

On TikTok, gay men like this “Ozempic daddy” have no shame admitting that they’re using the drug, and even shamelessly reveal they’ve stolen their supply from neighbors who need it for actual medical conditions.

Others are simply sharing their journey in an open and honest way, citing that they’ve been having trouble losing weight and have failed to succeed with diet and exercise alone. One user even describes the hazards of double dosing, and the subsequent side effects. “Satan has possessed my bowels, and is trying to escape,” he shares below.

Yikes!

Ozempic-themed songs have even been unleashed in the queer community, with lyrics like, “I don’t care about my face, just a little tiny waist,” referring to the well-documened side effect of “Ozempic face”, a sagging and aging of facial skin that has been regularly reported among users.

On the other hand, some gay athletes on TikTok specifically feel the need to call out that they are not using the drug, implying that it’s often now suspect to assume that someone is staying in shape through good old fashioned diet and exercise alone.

So far the topic of Ozempic in the queer community has remained fairly quiet, which makes us wonder if users of the controversial drug are ashamed to admit it, or don’t want to show weakness around body insecurity. However, it’s important that we acknowledge the potential dangers of a drug whose long-term effects are yet to be seen. If more queer celebrities and influencers would document their journey publicly, perhaps we could all learn from their experiences and be more informed before popping the pill.