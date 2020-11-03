Ivanka is having an ALL CAPS freakout on Twitter, please send help

Something is happening on Ivanka Trump‘s Twitter page, y’all. The first daughter, who is known for her stoic demeanor and plastic-looking appearance, appears to be having a little breakdown.

As the evening wears on and polling places begin to close, Ivanka has fired off an urgent tweet begging her 10 million followers to please, for the love of god, stay in line and vote. She needs them.

“Stay in line,” Ivanka implored, “DO NOT LEAVE. We need you.”

Stay in line. DO NOT LEAVE. We need you. #redwave — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 3, 2020

We’ve honestly never seen her display this kind of emotion before. Not even when her father’s administration lost track of 545 migrant children’s parents.

The irony, of course, is that Republicans have done everything they possibly can to suppress the vote this election. Now, it appears they might be second-guessing that strategy.

And now, the responses…

LOLOLOL I can smell the desperation all the way from blue Texas. — Blue Tsunami 2020 (@BlueTsunami5) November 3, 2020

Are you addressing the children at your sweatshops? — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) November 3, 2020

What she is basically saying is “please vote for my daddy so I can stay out of jail for tax fruad” — David (@Davidbrazieal) November 3, 2020

Ivanka going ALL CAPS… Help us wave goodbye to nepotism. Vote @JoeBiden! — me myself and you (@malleate) November 3, 2020

The panic has begun — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) November 3, 2020

It sounds like ivanka is about to start crying pic.twitter.com/z53g8lhpsL — 🏴‍☠️TrashRat🏴‍☠️ (@trashytrashrat) November 3, 2020

😂 “Stay in line.” That’s exactly what the guards will be telling you when you get off the bus in the prison sally port. — Scott Wargin (@realScottWargin) November 3, 2020

lol at red wave — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) November 3, 2020

A red wave sounds like a scary massacre, to be honest. — Preschool=Education, Empathy, Equality, Dignity. (@MaryBet97190405) November 3, 2020

It’s over. Leave the front door key in the kitchen table & get lost — Nick (@NICKEIR) November 3, 2020

Unwanted and desperate Ivanka — Morticia (@notoorange45) November 3, 2020

You sound desperate — 🏴‍☠️TrashRat🏴‍☠️ (@trashytrashrat) November 3, 2020

Here’s what others are saying about it on Twitter…

"We didn't know our voter suppression efforts would affect OUR voters. Sorry 'bout that!" https://t.co/EQF7nVc9QX — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 3, 2020

I think it's over for Trump! https://t.co/hbF1WzTcQE — Prince Fed up (@somuchbullsh) November 3, 2020

in line now but getting tired, send feet pics to give me strength https://t.co/ViClD74zfd — ?????? ? (@poppysbf) November 3, 2020

The red wave of blood from 230,000 dead https://t.co/mnVEmoJabK — Scott Campbell (@ScottCa13799730) November 3, 2020

How pathetic is it to watch a Trump, part of the Republican cult that has been suppressing votes, limiting ballot places, etc… Pleading with maga morons to "Stay in line". ? https://t.co/a0PoCIb8gp — Talkshiticus (@Talkshiticus) November 3, 2020

Buckle your seatbelts, folx. It’s gonna be a looooong night!

