Ivanka freaks out on Twitter after being deposed by DC attorney general in ongoing investigation

Gosh. We’re sure glad we’re not Ivanka Trump right now.

When she’s not being investigated for potential tax fraud in the Southern District of New York, she’s the subject of gossipy tell-alls and snarky op-eds written by her ex-BFF and others.

Now, she’s just been deposed in a case investigating the misuse of inauguration funds and things do not appear to be going her way. At all.

On Tuesday, the first daughter spent five hours giving sworn deposition to lawyers from the DC Attorney General’s office as part of an ongoing investigation into the overpayment of inauguration funds to the Trump International Hotel back in 2017.

The Guardian reports:

Trump’s inaugural committee spent more than $1m to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital as part of a scheme to ‘grossly overpay’ for party space and enrich the president’s own family in the process, the District of Columbia’s attorney general, Karl Racine, alleges. He has accused the committee of misusing nonprofit funds and coordinating with the hotel’s management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events.

Clearly, the whole thing has Ivanka feeling a bit rattled.

This morning, she tweeted an ill-advised statement calling the inquiry “politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness” and a “waste of taxpayer dollars,” along with a screenshot of alleged email she wrote in December 2016 calling for a “fair market rate” to be charged on the ballroom.

We’re not sure what lawyer told her it was a smart idea to volunteer exhibits on Twitter, but whoever it was should maybe probably be fired.

Other people deposed in the AG’s investigation were Mickael Damelincourt, managing director of Trump International Hotel in Washington, and Thomas J. Barrack Jr., chairman of the inaugural committee.

Lawyers also subpoenaed records from Ivanka and Melania Trump, as well as from Barrack and others.

Why do we have a feeling this isn’t going away anytime soon?

Now, here’s how people are responding to Ivanka’s statement from this morning…

Innocent people don’t need explanations or pardons. — Pete W 😎 💛🍦🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@PeteEarthling) December 3, 2020

Hey, Grifter Barbie: Using inauguration money to line your own pockets is bad — even at “market rates” — but lying about under oath it is even worse. pic.twitter.com/XDMgW9dxDt — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 3, 2020

nothing says “I’M COMPLETELY INNOCENT” like posting exhibits to the Court of Twitter. girl, you need a refresher in the rules of evidence. and a better lawyer than the one Daddy retained — L-Ron (@y0lo_lolo) December 3, 2020

Your history of being ever so close to the crime is truly extraordinary. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 3, 2020

You probably don’t want to start a discussion about “wasting taxpayer dollars” after how much of our money you wasted on your luxury vacations. pic.twitter.com/oZlvX5I42i — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 3, 2020

PFFFFTT. We already know all the details, honey. This isn’t the only email you sent. How about you show us the rates, what you charged, and all the emails you saw about how it would never stand up to an accounting audit. Don’t talk to us like we’re as dumb as you. — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) December 3, 2020

Except that it was more than 2X higher than “fair market” as noted by another member of the committee who had concerns (and will be deposed next week). Someone’s getting worried … #LockIvankaUp (so glad this hashtag is already trending!) — Mom of Girls (who wears a 😷)👩‍👧‍👧 (@RossaMonster314) December 3, 2020

I’m not really interested in the fact that you marked up rates for the inauguration, because, as a professional grifter it’s to be expected. And you’ve been doing it for RNC events for 4 years. What puzzles me, is what happened to the $50 million that’s still unaccounted for? — Leslie (@diatribestress) December 3, 2020

Why do I get the feeling that this one question doesn’t fully encapsulate the entire inquiry? — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) December 3, 2020

You’re going to hate prison, princess. — Red (@Redpainter1) December 3, 2020

Be best, Ivanka!

