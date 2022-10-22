instastuds

Jack Laugher’s workout buddies, Lil Nax X’s special guest, & Antony Tran’s cuffs

This week Jerry Falwell Jr.’s pool boy spilled the tea, Patti LuPone gave up her Equity card, and Val Demings handed Marco Rubio his ass live on stage. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Haaz Sleiman stood strong.

 

A post shared by Haaz Sleiman (@haaz.sleiman)

Tom Prior stayed in Mexico.

 

A post shared by Tom Prior (@tompriorthesecond)

Sterling Walker spent the weekend at the pool.

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Jack Laugher entertained the boys.

 

A post shared by Jack Laugher MBE (@jacklaugher)

Brandon Kyle Goodman got some sun.

Ben Andrews launched a calendar.

 

A post shared by Farmer Ben (@bentheoandrews)

Skylar Astin showed off.

 

A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

Antony Tran stayed cuffed.

 

A post shared by antony (@antonytran)

Chris Salvatore settled into a new space.

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Cheyenne Parker sat on the floor.

Adam Peaty stopped shaving.

 

A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Lil Nas X performed for Will Ferrell.

 

A post shared by SAFFA (@lilnasx)

Adam Keith checked the fridge.

 

A post shared by Adam Keith (@iamadamkeith)

Shomari Francis crossed the lake.

 

A post shared by Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Giuseppe Giofrè thought hard.

 

A post shared by Giuseppe Giofrè (@giuseppegiofre)

Michael B. Jordan struck a pose.

 

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Olly Murs transformed.

 

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs)

Luis Suarez prepared for the week.

Max Emerson dressed up.

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

And RJ Portales read the menu.

 

A post shared by Roberto Portales (@rjportales)