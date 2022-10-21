WATCH: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s pool boy shares his side of the sex scandal that rocked the church in new doc

Get ready to dive into the deep end of the scandal that shook the Evangelical church. It all started with a pool boy…

Back in 2019, reports surfaced that anti-LGBTQ activist (and then Liberty University president) Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki, were engaged in a seven-year illicit affair with their twentysomething pool boy, Giancarlo Granda.

There were rumors of nudes and blackmail, of Falwell recording his wife while was engaged in sex acts with Granda, and—not to mention—other pool boys and “personal trainers” coming forward with stories of their own.

It all became part of a media storm that lead to Falwell resigning from Liberty University, multiple lawsuits, and the end of the so-called Falwell dynasty.

Earlier this year, a Vanity Fair exposé from journalist Gabriel Sherman aired out all the dirty laundry, featuring quotes from the Falwells themselves, who claimed the whole evangelical thing was just an act. Shortly after publishing, it was announced that the article would be the basis of a scripted limited series—and we already know who should play who.

But first, there’s a new documentary headed to Hulu next month that tells Granda’s side of the story. It’s called God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, and it comes from celebrated filmmaker Billy Corben (Cocaine Cowboys, The U).

“They have a public image, but, behind the scenes, they’re freaks,” says Granda of the Falwells.

Through eye-opening interviews and expert commentary, God Forbid takes us back to Granda’s first encounters with the couple, and then details how he was swept up in “a world he couldn’t imagine,” eventually crossing paths with Donald Trump and Michael Cohen, putting the former pool boy’s life in danger. “If they wanted to make me disappear, they could.”

Per the official synopsis, “Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a charming older woman, Becki Falwell, and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr. [The film] outlines Granda’s entanglement with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election.”

God Forbid arrives to Hulu on November 1. Watch the trailer below:

