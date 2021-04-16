Jerry Falwell Jr. slapped with $30 million lawsuit over pool boy sex scandal

Disgraced evangelical Jerry Falwell Jr. has just been served with a massive civil lawsuit from Liberty University seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages after the two parted ways last summer on less-than-friendly terms.

The 74-page lawsuit was filed yesterday in Lynchburg Circuit Court. It accuses Falwell of orchestrating a “well-resourced exit strategy” from his role as president and chancellor by withholding damaging information when he re-negotiated his contract in 2019.

That “damaging information” was, of course, the whole cuckolding/blackmail story involving his former pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, that dominated the headlines pretty much all of last summer.

Related: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s personal trainer files $10M lawsuit, says he’s not just “another pool boy”

The lawsuit claims Falwell had a “fiduciary duty to disclose Granda’s extortive actions, and to disclose the potential for serious harm to Liberty” but that instead he “furthered the conspiracy of silence and negotiated a 2019 Employment Agreement that contained a higher salary from Liberty.”

“Despite his clear duties as an executive and officer at Liberty, Falwell Jr. chose personal protection,” it states.

The lawsuit also accuses Falwell of deliberately withholding “the issue of his personal impairment by alcohol” and claims he “smelled of alcohol during work interactions” and that his wife, Becki, even alerted the school about his “excessive use of alcohol.”

The biggest revelation, however, is the one that seems to be getting the least amount of attention in the media.

Related: Jerry Falwell Jr. was just busted for even more alleged naughty behavior

In the lawsuit, Liberty claims Falwell has been hanging onto personal property, including “confidential information,” that belongs to the university. What sort of “confidential information”, you ask? That’s a veeeeery good question, and one we’re sure we’ll hear more about in the very near future.

The school is seeking millions of dollars in damages, including $10 million in compensatory damages that it wants tripled to $30 million, as permitted under state law in limited circumstances, plus a minimum of $350,000 in punitive damages and additional costs and fees.

Falwell has not commented on the lawsuit, but Twitter sure has some thoughts…

I’m trying to decide who is sleazier — Matt Gaetz or Jerry Falwell Jr. — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) April 16, 2021

Lawgeeks, here's a copy of Liberty University's lawsuit against Jerry Falwell, Jr. for breach of contract, conversion, breach of fiduciary duty, and conspiracy. Liberty is seeking more than $30 million. https://t.co/jNAHzKxRMA pic.twitter.com/ujDUiPowFj — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 16, 2021

Is @JerryFalwellJr going to testify, or would he just prefer to watch as the plaintiff’s lawyer drills his wife? #JerryFalwellJrIsACuck — Damian Bryant (@RealDamianB) April 16, 2021

So Liberty University filed a lawsuit against Jerry Falwell Jr for concealing a relationship with his former pool boy. Bwaahahahahahahahahahaha! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 16, 2021

Maybe they can make The Jerry Falwell Jr Story into a movie. Who plays Jerry? More important, who plays the pool boy. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) April 16, 2021

The New York Times tried to reach Jerry Falwell, Jr. for comment, but he wasn't at liberty to say. ? pic.twitter.com/BZOtv2WvRp — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) April 16, 2021

Liberty University's lawsuit against Jerry Falwell Jr. reminds us that, not only is God watching, but so was Jerry Falwell Jr. — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) April 16, 2021

I think they should sue each other and hopefully both will be bankrupt from the legal fees and we can be rid of the school and Falwell. — John 💉 Vaccinated (@JohnCPgh) April 16, 2021

Jerry Falwell Jr., Donald Trump, and Matt Gaetz walk into a bar… I’m kidding. Those motherfuckers are going to jail. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 16, 2021

The feel good story of the year https://t.co/mc6D5IxIOL — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) April 16, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.