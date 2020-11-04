Jerry Falwell Jr. played sex-ranking games, had crushes on men, according to alleged ex-lovers

If you thought the Jerry Falwell Jr. pool boy gay sex scandal was over, think again! Because a new report by Politico has even more lurid details about the homophobic evangelical leader and his wife’s definitely-not-Christian bedroom behavior.

According to a former Liberty University student, Jerry and his wife, Becki, allegedly had a game they liked to play where they would rank students based on how much they wanted to have sex with them.

The former student used to be in a band with the Falwell’s son, Trey, and claims to be one of Becki’s ex-paramours. He says he’ll “never forget” the time she told him about how she and her husband loved to stroll around campus and point out all the young men they’d like to bone together.

“Her and Jerry would eye people down on campus,” the young man says. “She didn’t go into specifics, but said, ‘Oh, me and Jerry play games all the time, like ‘Would you rather?’ with people on campus.'”

The Falwells, of course, say reports of their alleged “Would you rather?” game are totally, completely, 100% false and that they never, ever, ever did such a thing.

But Giancarlo Granda, the former pool boy who broke the Falwell story wide open when he went public with his alleged sexual relationship with the couple, has a similar story. He tells Politico that Jerry would often “joke about having a crush on certain students.”

Politico reports:

The Falwells’ interactions with Granda and other accusers may have been shielded from some of the Liberty community, but multiple former university officials and Falwell associates told POLITICO that Jerry frequently shocked them with risqué comments and, in at least two cases, showed off a photo of himself at the beach with his arms around two topless women. (The Falwells said the story about the photo was “completely false.”) His alleged comments included making open references to women’s appearances, discussing oral sex and offering a gratuitous assessment of his own penis size.

Last week, Jerry launched a wrongful termination lawsuit against Liberty University after he was fired by the school earlier this year. Despite receiving a $10 million severance package, he wants even more, claiming he has “suffered damage to his reputation, damage to his profession, humiliation, and anguish” and lost “80 pounds due to anxiety and stress” as a result of being fired.

