Disgraced pastor and noted cuck Jerry Falwell Jr. sues Liberty University over ousting

In the latest episode of the ongoing Jerry Falwell, Jr. rollercoaster, the disgraced pastor and former head of Liberty University has launched a wrongful termination lawsuit in connection with his firing earlier this year.

Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University–the ultra-conservative Christian school founded by his homophobic father–in August following a series of scandals, including pictures posted to social media showing him posing with a woman with his pants unzipped, and the revelation by Falwell’s former pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, that he had carried on an affair with the couple. Granada would (allegedly) have sex with Falwell’s wife, Becki Falwell, while Jerry “watched.” Upon his departure from Liberty University, Falwell received a $10 million severance package.

Apparently that package hasn’t quenched Falwell’s needs, as he filed a complaint in a court in Lynchburg, Virginia, NBC News reports.

Related: Medics responding to late night 911 call from Jerry Falwell Jr.’s home find him sloppy drunk

“Mr. Falwell has suffered damage to his reputation, damage to his profession, humiliation, and anguish; lost business opportunities; and suffered other pecuniary damage,” the complaint reads in part. “When Mr. Falwell and his family became the targets of a malicious smear campaign incited by anti-evangelical forces, Liberty University not only accepted the salacious and baseless accusations against the Falwells at face value, but directly participated in the defamation.”

Liberty University has not commented on the details of the lawsuit.

In his complaint, Falwell takes credit for Liberty’s $1.6 billion endowment, as well as the school’s online and in-person enrollment figures. He further asserts that he has lost 80 pounds due to anxiety and stress over the ongoing scandals involving the school and alleged extortion attempts by Granada. Giancarlo Granada, for his part, denies any wrongdoing, and claims that the Falwells pressured and exploited him for sex.