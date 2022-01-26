Jerry Falwell Jr. opens up about pool boy scandal, says the whole evangelical thing was just an act

Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki, are finally opening up about that whole pool boy scandal that destroyed their sterling reputation among evangelicals, crushed their powerful influence in the Republican party, and led to Jerry’s resignation from Liberty University in August 2020.

Speaking to Vanity Fair , the Falwells now admit the whole evangelical power couple thing was an act and that they never lived by the values they purported to, as if that wasn’t already totally obvious to anyone who saw those photos of Jerry at a Miami circuit party or the footage of him partying on that yacht with his pants open.

“Because of my last name, people think I’m a religious person,” Jerry tells the magazine. “But I’m not.”

“We had to put on an act,” adds Becki.

Jerry took over as president of Liberty University in 2007 after his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., who founded the conservative college, passed away. In the interview, he explains that all the hateful things he said during his tenure there was just him playing the part of a bigoted Christian figurehead and that he didn’t enjoy doing it.