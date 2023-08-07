Jake Paul & Nate Diaz lean hard into homophobia to promote their latest boxing match

Social media influencer Jake Paul boasts tens of millions of followers online. But sadly, he’s recently been using his enormous platform to spew homophobic insults.

On Saturday night, Paul defeated former UFC combatant Nate Diaz in a gimmick boxing match in Dallas, Texas. In the days leading up to the fight, both men verbally attacked each other with overtly anti-gay language.

It’s hard to believe two major public figures would engage in these kinds of crass insults in 2023, but here we are.

Diaz ignited the homophobic flames late last week, when he went after one of Paul’s employees, Derek Sullivan, who said Paul would knock Diaz out.

“Hey, bring this little b**** up here,” said Diaz, via Outsports. “Get him the f*** out here. They are lacking respect, all the p*****s in your f****g f***** camp, motherf*****. That’s the problem… This guy is influencing the f*****g Island gay boys because they are mother f****** like you b****. You are the f*****g bad guy, and this little f**k right here needs his ass whipped.”

Such nice language. This sounds like fun for the whole family!

Diaz, who’s 21-13 in his mixed martial arts career, is no stranger to homophobic taunts. Back in 2013, he was suspended by UFC for calling another fighter a “f*g.”

Clearly, he hasn’t changed.

Is anyone surprised? He’s one of the most toxic people I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/F1qRgsaIX6 — Chad Foster (@chadfmartin) August 6, 2023

Rooting for a simultaneous knockout of both contestants now https://t.co/ushDzjPkX8 — Eddie MUNCHster (@DOCisChief) August 5, 2023

Such a small little man. 🧐 — Eric Geeks 🏳️‍🌈 (@UpBeatGeeks) August 5, 2023

Because nothing screams straight like two sweaty dudes dry jumping in a cage. — Trace (@WithoutaTRACE) August 5, 2023

Not to feel left out, Paul, who has a scandal-ridden past himself, threatened to sexually assault Diaz.

When Diaz called Paul a “gay guy,” he threatened to “grab” his opponent’s “cheeks.”

Later, Paul replied to a question about what would happen in a hypothetical meeting between him and Diaz with the following obscenity: “Imma bend him over and f*** him like a cowboy.”

Now, it may be tempting to dismiss Paul and Diaz as two ignorant meatheads; and thus, not worthy of our attention. But that overlooks the fact they both enjoy huge platforms and followings.

When they speak, millions of people hear them.

There’s also the long-standing issues with boxing and homophobia. There’s only been one out gay pro boxer in history, Orlando Cruz.

Last month, he blasted his sport for not supporting LGBTQ+ fighters.

“Young male boxers are killing themselves, as they are scared,” Cruz told the publication Bad Left Hook. “They have nowhere to turn and depression hits them. Our sport is doing nothing to help them.”

Promoting Paul and Diaz’s bout, and the grotesquely homophobic language surrounding it, certainly doesn’t help matters.

As far as MMA is concerned, Diaz is an atrocious standard-bearer for the sport. There are out fighters flourishing in the MMA world, including Liz Carmouche, Jessica Andrade, and Amanda Nunes (Nunes is a former UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion and two-time UFC Women’s Bantamweight).

Fallon Fox, meanwhile, became the first out transgender fighter in MMA history way back in 2013.

But on the men’s side, Jeff Molina is the only known out fighter. He came out as bisexual earlier this year after being outed with a sex video.

Surely, listening to Paul and Diaz equate homosexual acts with embarrassment and shame wouldn’t make any closeted MMA fighter or boxer comfortable with the prospect of coming out.

Their fight may have ended Saturday night; but sadly, the impact of their words could carry on.