Jessica Simpsons says “the magic is in the hole” & Miguel Ángel Silvestre’s latest sex scene proves it!

Image Credit: ’30 Coins,’ HBO

Sexy Spanish stud Miguel Ángel Silvestre is no stranger to stripping down on screen.

A major star in his native Spain thanks to roles in television shows like the soapy Motivos Personales and the fashionable period drama Velvet, Silvestre broke through in a big way with Netflix‘s globe-spanning mind-f*ck Sense8 (emphasis on the “f*ck”), later appearing in hits like Narcos and Money Heist.

An early original series from the streamer, Sense8 was known for its frequent sex scenes and orgies, which left little to the imagination. As closeted action star Lito Rodgriguez, Silvestre was frequently seen in the buff, showing off nearly every inch of his taut physique.

But there was still one inch (give or take) of him we had yet to see… until now.

As Jessica Simpson reminded us this week, “the magic is in the hole”—and Silvestre’s proving her point.

The Magic Is In The Hole ? pic.twitter.com/zFpkCouFyV — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) November 2, 2023

Before we *ahem* dive in, how about some context, eh?

Since 2020, Silvestre has starred in the HBO series 30 Coins. The Spanish-language horror follows exorcist and ex-con Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), exiled in the small town of Pedraza, plagued by strange paranormal occurrences seemingly related to a coin in his possession.

With the help of local veterinarian Elena (Megan Montaner) and the town’s mayor Paco (Silvestre), Vergara uncovers a dark conspiracy with ties to the Pope and Vatican City. Spooky, right?

But this is HBO we’re talking about, so even with all the talk of demons and Catholicism, 30 Coins finds plenty of time for nudity—and can you blame it? With a hottie like Silvestre in its cast, the show should require that he takes his shirt off once an episode (at least!).

The well-reviewed series returned for a second season last month (with Paul Giamatti joining the cast!), and its second episode this past weekend finally delivered what we’ve been waiting for from Silvestre…. let’s just say one scene in particular had us making the same face as Miss Simpson above.

In a sexy nightmare sequence, we see Silvestre’s Paco getting it on with a woman in a bed that happens to be at the bottom of a rocky cliff. It’s meant to be eerie, but all we can focus on is these two going to town, the actor’s firm cheeks thrusting and thrusting.

And—if you pay close enough attention—you even get a fleeting glimpse of “where the magic is.” *wink, wink* We can’t show you much here, but the good folks at OMG.BLOG can help you out.

Image Credit: ’30 Coins,’ HBO

Wait… where were we? Sorry, we got lost staring deep into Silvestre’s, urm, soul.

Now, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but it appears the Spanish hottie is straight—despite playing a handful of queer roles throughout his career.

Still, we can confirm that he’s a total ally, so you can go ahead and crush on him, guilt-free.

He’s previously said he’s “flattered” when fans think he’s gay. Apparently, that’s something he heard a lot while starring as Sense8‘s gay character, Lito, a role which he was honored to play:

“I feel proud of him, and I will do whatever it takes to play it,” shared in 2018. “So, it is flattering if people think that I am gay, because I play [the role] with love and I don’t try to be shady when I’m playing it. I felt comfortable when I was playing Lito. I felt comfortable with his emotions, with his desires.”

Clearly there’s not a lot that makes Silvestre uncomfortable, and we’re grateful for that!

Even when he’s not flashing bare buttocks on television, the actor shares quite a bit of himself on social media—albeit, in a manner that’s slightly more PG-13. Still, there’s plenty to enjoy! Scroll down below for a few of our favorite recent shots from his Instagram page: