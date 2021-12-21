Jim Jordan is having another panic attack about Christmas on Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan took a break from rage tweeting about whether Santa Claus has to wear a mask today and freaking out about turkeys to instead attack Democrats for… the rising cost of Christmas? What??

“They’re calling it the most expensive Christmas in decades,” the antigay congressman tweeted this morning. “Thank the Democrats!”

They’re calling it the most expensive Christmas in decades. Thank the Democrats! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 21, 2021

Jordan didn’t offer any data or cite any sources in his tweet, nor did he clarify who “they” are declaring it the “most expensive Christmas in decades.” But that’s not the point.

The former college wrestling coach is trying distract people from the fact that the bipartisan House committee investigating January 6 has all the text messages he sent to Mark Meadows before and during the insurrection.

Among the texts sent from Jordan’s phone was one suggesting how they might overturn the 2020 election results by manipulating the words of Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78.

After the committee released Meadows’ texts last week, Jordan admitted to sending the one offering supposed Constitutional backing for how the vice president could circumvent the Electoral College process, but he insisted it was just a forward and that he didn’t write the text himself. Because that’s so much better.

Now, the responses to his expensive Christmas tweet…

You complain about all these prices that went up during the pandemic, but refuse to get vaccinated to stop the pandemic. — Samuel Thompson (he/him/his) (@FkngLaVeyorBelt) December 21, 2021

I thought Christmas was about Jesus, Peace, and Love, not crass materialism, Gym? — Brandon Unger (@ungerbn103) December 21, 2021

What about those text messages — angie (@angiekrell) December 21, 2021

Notice is Gym always quotes “they”. Never an actual reputable data source — DemValues 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@loud_broad) December 21, 2021

My family are all vaccinated & boosted

We are looking forward to Christmas.

I have noticed price going down especially gas, being a smart shopper, as always, took advantage of sales.

Keeping the spirit of Christmas in my heart is free.

I Thank Democrats & Pres. Biden for caring. — Cathy Coleman (@CathyJoeGPT) December 21, 2021

This is so ridiculous. How are you even still in office? — your mom (@tayandmae) December 21, 2021

Your soon to be unwrapped subpoena was worth every penny. — Anti\•Social•/Media (@Terrista2) December 21, 2021

Cleaning up after an insurrection costs money Gym… — Radical Rhymes (@RhymesRadical) December 21, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.