John Fetterman’s savage clap back to the GOP’s sham impeachment inquiry is going to make MAGA brains explode

this bud's for you

Screenshot via John Fetterman’s Twitter

With the U.S. government on the brink of a catastrophic shutdown, House Republicans are opening a nonsensical impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

And there’s no better way to wash down some political trolling than with an ice cold Bud Light!

On Thursday, Sen. John Fetterman, who’s rankled Republicans for wearing casual attire on the Senate floor, sent over a fresh box of Buds to the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

“To Rep. Comer and his squad: A profile in courage can make a guy thirsty,” the letter says in all-caps and bold font.

“Congratulations, this Bud’s for you.

“Hugs and Kisses: John Fetterman.”

Isn’t it nice to see bipartisanship back in Washington?!

This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America™? squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey. pic.twitter.com/g9yFlC48HX — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 28, 2023

Hugs n kisses 😂🌈 — Neil Amigone (@BradyBflo) September 28, 2023

Gotta love John Fetterman — Catherine L. (@Catheri36455257) September 28, 2023

Fetterman is in full savage mode ? https://t.co/BRGx8pQ7jK — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 28, 2023

I love no fucks Fetterman https://t.co/gMP9haflKf — Dan Nelson (@Nywah) September 28, 2023

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year and says wearing casual clothes makes him feel more comfortable, has taken to clapping back at his shameless right-wing critics.

He’s always a meme ahead of his colleagues (which probably isn’t that hard, considering the Senate’s median age is 65, but nonetheless)…

Earlier this month, Fetterman shot back at flailing Florida governor Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, who weighed in on the Senate dress code debate without anybody asking.

“I dress like he campaigns,” Fetterman wrote.

Tehehehe…

I dress like he campaigns https://t.co/IXgGmIRNb4 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2023

There is nothing funny, however, about the Republicans’ sham impeachment hearings. Without evidence, they are claiming the President personally benefited from his son Hunter’s international business dealings.

To support their fantastical claim, Republicans are apparently relying on deceitful tactics. During one exchange, AOC caught Florida Rep. Byron Donalds sharing fabricated text messages.

During the House impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. @AOC (D-NY) claims Rep. Donalds (R-FL) displayed “fabricated” text messages from Hunter Biden “insinuating an explosive allegation”:



“It was not the actual direct screenshot … That fabricated image excluded critical context.” pic.twitter.com/7igMcrT0fz — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2023

Unsurprisingly, one of our favorite conspiratorial queens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, played a leading role in the proceedings. But it was hard for her to be taken seriously, considering she’s previously shown Hunter Biden’s purported d*ck pics to the committee.

“I would like the member to be instructed to not introduce any pornography today,” chided Rep. Jamie Raskin, who leads House Democrats on the Oversight Committee.

After Rep. MTG shows images of women Hunter Biden was allegedly involved with, Dem Reps. Raskin and AOC troll her over her previous display of nude images:



MTG: “This is a bathing suit … Do you wear [glasses]?”



AOC: “I have contacts in, thank you.”



MTG: “Congratulations.” pic.twitter.com/ncxvVU8Ciy — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2023

Ah, yes: if only House Republicans had a trolling game that could match Fetterman’s.

But in order to do that, they would probably have to hire some gays. Fetterman’s office is one of the gayest on Capitol Hill.

Come to think of it, Fetterman’s gays are deserving of a box of Bud, too…but actually.

