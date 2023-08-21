Just when we didn’t think Ted Cruz and Kid Rock could get any stupider, this happened…

It’s been more than five months since Bud Light tapped trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to take part in a harmless promotional campaign. And Ted Cruz still wants answers, even as the rest of the country, including outraged MAGA heads, have long since moved on.

Last week, Cruz’s office issued a press release announcing the attention-hungry senator had sent a letter to Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris demanding he comply with his oversight inquiry (Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee co-authored the pointless missive).

Cruz says he’s investigating Anheuser-Busch for advertising beer to minors, claiming that many of Mulvaney’s social media followers are younger than 21. But nobody buys that, because it’s ridiculous. We all know Cruz is going after Bud Light because they committed the crime of partnering with a transgender celebrity.

It’s so hateful and transparent.

🙄 You would think he would start thinking about fixing some big problems his state has. — Sheila from Shirley (@DebRobDi) August 20, 2023

I just wonder when he’s actually going to be a Senator. — DougZillaGorilla (@DougGorilla) August 20, 2023

What’s his take on his base now buying more Mexican beer than American beer? Isn’t that so deep into hypocrisy that they would just burst into flames? — Chris (@undertow_2020) August 20, 2023

Why isn’t Ted focused on the Texas power grid? Hurricane season is on its way. — everlovinaddie (@AddieShepherd19) August 18, 2023

Imagine being so tortured by things like Barbie, Bud Light, M&M’s, and Mr. Potato Head. — Marc 🟧 (@MarcCommoy) August 18, 2023

Cruz first stated his desire to investigate Anheuser-Busch back in May, when the silly controversy was only about two months old. Forever starved for adulation, Cruz seemingly thought he could position himself as a brave culture warrior fighting against light beer.

But his apparent plan hasn’t worked out. In recent days, it’s been unearthed that Cruz once enlisted his young daughter to help him in a beer competition, making him a total hypocrite (shocking)!

Fittingly, the competition was centered around naming a new Anheuser-Busch beverage. This stuff is too good to make up.

Thank you for the behind-the-scenes look at how Ale-vengers IPA was made! Good luck, we’re looking forward to tonight! ? — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) September 18, 2019

Speaking of hypocrites, Kid Rock, who posted an unhinged video of himself shooting down Bud Light cans, was recently spotted drinking, wait for it, a Bud Light.

Again: you can’t make this stuff up.

???Kid Rock has gone woke???https://t.co/7cIcHqzsQH — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 18, 2023

LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company.



It wasn’t long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15. https://t.co/HpQS6DHyri pic.twitter.com/fPW2rG64M7 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 18, 2023

I thought Kid Rock was boycotting bud light? pic.twitter.com/e4Tx8wEfBR — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld_) August 18, 2023

Faced with empty threats over a nonsense investigation, Anheuser-Busch has largely ignored Cruz’s demands, according to his office. While senators are free to make document requests of public and private companies, his letter is basically hot air.

Since the Democrats maintain control of the Senate, Cruz, a Republican, is unable to issue subpoenas or call hearings.

In addition to focusing on an old Bud Light marketing campaign, he has spent his summer coming up with the stupidest response to the Supreme Court’s latest anti-LGBTQ+ ruling and complaining about Barbie.

And unsurprisingly, Texans seem to be tiring of their junior senator.

Cruz, who remains one of the senator’s most unpopular figures, is facing his toughest reelection challenge yet. His opponent, Democratic representative Collin Allred, is cut right out of central casting. A fourth-generation Texan, the ex-linebacker played his college ball at Baylor and four seasons in the NFL.

Since being elected to Congress, he’s also raked up a strong record of bipartisan achievements.

It certainly looks like the Texas Democrats’ “Beat Cruz War Room” will have a lot of material at its disposal. Cruz is so reactionary, he recently fell for one of the oldest Twitter hoaxes in the book: the ol’ shark swimming on a highway.

Things are bad Ted. This was in one of the local malls pic.twitter.com/G7cekKQcAP — greg (@greg16676935420) August 21, 2023

I saw this on my way to work today.



Horrifying. pic.twitter.com/w8R7YuyR8g — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 21, 2023

Wait until you see the pics of that Sharknado near Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/gnRAleI1ir — Corey Clayton (@CoreyClayton) August 21, 2023

BRUH come on. — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) August 21, 2023

With a mind like that, maybe it’s better for Cruz to focus on non-issues, anyway. He does not seem like a senator positioned to take on anything serious at the moment, or ever.