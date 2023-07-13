Ted Cruz just got served some really bad news for his reelection hopes

Ted Cruz is not working for the people of Texas. The bloviating senator uses his bully pulpit to podcast, fire off stupid tweets, and most recently, accuse the Barbie movie of promoting Chinese propaganda.

With that in mind, Texas Democrats are salivating at the opportunity to oust Cruz next year. On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party announced it is launching a “Beat Cruz War Room,” which will centralize opposition research and mass mobilization against Cruz.

And there’s plenty of tea to spill!

“No matter who our nominee ends up being, with the help of the Beat Cruz War Room, we’re going to send Ted Cruz packing—back to his preferred Cancun resort, his plush podcast studio, campaigning for other far-right extremists in random states, or wherever the hell else he currently does from 9 to 5 when he’s supposed to be working for us,” said Gilbert Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party.

Cruz, who’s seeking a third term in 2024, is facing his strongest opposition yet. U.S. Representative Collin Allred is running for his seat, and the young lawmaker seems like he was created out of central casting. A fourth-generation Texan, the ex-linebacker played his college ball at Baylor and four seasons in the NFL.

Since being elected to Congress, he’s raked up a strong record of bipartisan achievements.

I’m running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a Senator whose team is Texas. Ted Cruz only cares about himself.



Join our campaign today: https://t.co/2dROrrQrPV pic.twitter.com/9iz9yu1rFb — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) May 3, 2023

Cruz, meanwhile, scurried away to Cancún in February 2021, while millions of Texans suffered through freezing temps without heat.

No wonder why Allred has already raised $6.2 million in the two months since he launched his campaign. For comparison’s sake, it took Beto O’Rourke nine months of campaigning to raise that kind of cash.

Along with Allred, Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is running for the Democratic nomination. “What happened in Uvalde wasn’t just about guns. It was about neglect—the neglect of rural Texas, the neglect of the systems in this state that are supposed to keep us safe,” he said in his campaign announcement.

Texas is facing a myriad of crises, including a brutal heat wave that’s impacting all of the Southwest. And how is Cruz spending his time?

Accusing Barbie of being communist! (The answer isn’t much better for radical right-wing governor Greg Abbott, who recently cut mandatory water breaks for construction crews.)

“It is shameful to see Hollywood acting as a mouthpiece for the Chinese communists,” Cruz said on his podcast last week.

It is shameful to see a senator waste so much time. Any word on that proposed government investigation into Bud Light, Ted?

Since Ted Cruz is more focused on attacking Barbie than doing his job, we’re launching a new collection of Barbies inspired by his (lack of) work!



Introducing the Ted Cruz Barbie doll collection! pic.twitter.com/MswTMIEFyJ — Lose Cruz (@LoseCruzPAC) July 13, 2023

Ted Cruz has spent this week recording a podcast and complaining that the new Barbie movie is "Chinese propaganda."



Texas, we deserve better than this. We deserve a leader who will protect our communities.



Let's send Ted into an early retirement. — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) July 13, 2023

While the landscape for Democrats in Texas remains difficult—they haven’t won a statewide race since 1994—Cruz is uniquely vulnerable. The attention-seeking politician remains one of the 10 most unpopular senators in the country, pulling in a 46% disapproval rating among voters in the Lone Star State.

It doesn’t look like the “Beat Cruz War Room” will ever run out of material. That’s great news for the people of Texas, and bad news for Cancún Cruz’s reelection hopes.