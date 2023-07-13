Ted Cruz just got served some really bad news for his reelection hopes

Ted Cruz is not working for the people of Texas. The bloviating senator uses his bully pulpit to podcast, fire off stupid tweets, and most recently, accuse the Barbie movie of promoting Chinese propaganda.
With that in mind, Texas Democrats are salivating at the opportunity to oust Cruz next year. On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party announced it is launching a “Beat Cruz War Room,” which will centralize opposition research and mass mobilization against Cruz.
And there’s plenty of tea to spill!
“No matter who our nominee ends up being, with the help of the Beat Cruz War Room, we’re going to send Ted Cruz packing—back to his preferred Cancun resort, his plush podcast studio, campaigning for other far-right extremists in random states, or wherever the hell else he currently does from 9 to 5 when he’s supposed to be working for us,” said Gilbert Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party.
Cruz, who’s seeking a third term in 2024, is facing his strongest opposition yet. U.S. Representative Collin Allred is running for his seat, and the young lawmaker seems like he was created out of central casting. A fourth-generation Texan, the ex-linebacker played his college ball at Baylor and four seasons in the NFL.
Since being elected to Congress, he’s raked up a strong record of bipartisan achievements.
Cruz, meanwhile, scurried away to Cancún in February 2021, while millions of Texans suffered through freezing temps without heat.
No wonder why Allred has already raised $6.2 million in the two months since he launched his campaign. For comparison’s sake, it took Beto O’Rourke nine months of campaigning to raise that kind of cash.
We need to move forward and leave the Cruz’s behind.— Dennis (@WeHo_1985) July 5, 2023
Starting to think there might be some people who just don’t like Ted Cruz.— Chimp Magnet (@chimp_magnet) July 5, 2023
Texas is ready for change— Morna3 🌻 ❤️ 🙏 🌈 ☘️☮️ (@Morna33) July 5, 2023
Colin Allred defeating Ted Cruz would be epic.— 👑KAREN👠 (@CapiLady) July 5, 2023
Collin Allred is the real deal and he stands a good chance of freeing Texas from Cruz.— DTwyman (@dtwyman) July 5, 2023
Along with Allred, Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is running for the Democratic nomination. “What happened in Uvalde wasn’t just about guns. It was about neglect—the neglect of rural Texas, the neglect of the systems in this state that are supposed to keep us safe,” he said in his campaign announcement.
Texas is facing a myriad of crises, including a brutal heat wave that’s impacting all of the Southwest. And how is Cruz spending his time?
Accusing Barbie of being communist! (The answer isn’t much better for radical right-wing governor Greg Abbott, who recently cut mandatory water breaks for construction crews.)
“It is shameful to see Hollywood acting as a mouthpiece for the Chinese communists,” Cruz said on his podcast last week.
It is shameful to see a senator waste so much time. Any word on that proposed government investigation into Bud Light, Ted?
While the landscape for Democrats in Texas remains difficult—they haven’t won a statewide race since 1994—Cruz is uniquely vulnerable. The attention-seeking politician remains one of the 10 most unpopular senators in the country, pulling in a 46% disapproval rating among voters in the Lone Star State.
It doesn’t look like the “Beat Cruz War Room” will ever run out of material. That’s great news for the people of Texas, and bad news for Cancún Cruz’s reelection hopes.
6 Comments
DBMC
I’ve donated to his opponents.
It’s funny though, I remember Shaver claiming Cruz is an ally because he spoke out against the terrible Uganda law as though that makes up for everything else he’s done.
decrans
Oh, please. Y’all have been pulling the same song-and-dance for the past two election cycles. How is this person any different from Beto O’ Rourke? That person also raised buckets of money and got his a$$ handed to him. Y’all should just recycle posts from past election cycles. It could save Queerty money.
DBMC
You support anti-gay politician Ron DeSantis who has built his career on demonizing LGBT people and people of color so your intentions are really suspect.
Also, Jared, do you think Queerty is spending money on this race? Really?
Mister P
Beto came very close to beating Cruz. He did not have his “ass handed to him “
Texas is turning blue and Cruz will likely be the first political casualty.
DBMC
Descans has a selective memory when it comes to history. It’s because he gets all his information from right wing propaganda sites.
decrans
Republicans continued their 28-year dominance of statewide races but fell short of their hopes for a South Texas congressional sweep. How is that turning blue. I realize (like the Trump voters) y’all like inventing your own reality. Men can become women, etc. But on what planet do you exist on that Republicans continuing their 28-year dominance translates into turning Texas blue?