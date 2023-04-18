Jonathan Bennett shares the thirst trap photos his hubby sent him when they first met

Actor, influencer, and TV presenter Jonathan Bennett posted sweet and unusual birthday wishes to his husband, Jaymes Vaughan over the weekend. It included the three “thirst trap” photos Vaughan sent him when they first met.

In the accompanying caption, Bennett explained what they meant to him. Swipe left to see each one.

“Happy Birthday to my husband!” Bennett said.

“When we first met, these were the first 3 thirst trap photos you sent me. They worked. The first one made me melt, the second one made me see my future wedding, and the third made me want to, um…cuddle?”

“You’re the best thing that ever happened to me and you’re [sic] heart is even bigger than your birthday cakes, and those are pretty darn big. I love you forever, thank you for being you and I’m so excited I get to do life with you.”

Awww.

Vaughan, who celebrated turning 40, commented beneath the posting, simply saying, “Worked didn’t it?”

How they met

Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars. He recently starred in The Holiday Sitter, the first Hallmark holiday movie centered on a gay couple.

In 2021, Bennet told The Knot magazine he met Vaughan in 2016 whilst filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars.

“I walked into The Grove [outdoor mall in Los Angeles] to do an interview with the guy from Celebrity Page. I had never heard of him before, but when I saw him setting up to do the interview, I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen.”

Both men were immediately attracted to each other.

“The interview was a complete disaster,” continued Bennett. “You literally watch us fall in love with each other on camera. After it was over, I said, ‘Can I get your number?’ And he said, ‘I would hope so.’ My publicist said, ‘Jonathan, you came on a little strong, whatever you do, make sure you wait at least three days to call’.”

In fact, Bennett called Vaughan the minute he got home, with Vaughan saying, “Took you long enough.”

Bennett ended up getting a car back to The Grove and finding Vaughan, who was finishing his lunch.

The two have been together ever since. They wed in March 2022 in Mexico.

Besides their work in front of the camera, Bennett and Vaughan launched their own LGBTQ+ cruise company, OUTbound, a couple of years ago. It helps to create cruise itineraries for clients in conjunction with local LGBTQ+ tour operators all over the world.

The men were also the celebrity Grand Marshals at Miami Beach Pride last weekend. Check out some photos of them at the event below.