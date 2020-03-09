Jonathan Van Ness has a message for Aaron Schock

Queer Eye host and LGBTQ activist Jonathan Van Ness has slammed former Rep. Aaron Schock following his coming out, as well as his LGBTQ supporters.
Van Ness vented his frustrations via his Instagram story, nothing that Schock has not apologized for his staunchly anti-queer record. Schock’s coming out surprised few, as the Illinois Republican had been photographed at a number of gay venues, and masturbating a man at Coachella.
“The amount of queens I’m seeing like Aaron’s insta is such a lol. Y’all, this man and the media coverage around it,” Van Ness wrote. “Ya’ll this man lived in the closet while voting against LGBTQ interests for years.”
“He screams about how he was victimized as he continues not giving back to the community he legislated against.” Van Ness continued. “Also his apology wholly dodges any responsibility in the awful actions he perpetuated against our community. But yes Aaron, have fun at Coachella and glad you’ve joined the fight. I hope you actually work to undo your legacy.”
Schock resigned from Congress in 2015 in disgrace following a finance scandal, in which he used government funds to redecorate his office in the style of Downton Abbey, and to take private vacations. He refutes both claims.
Tempus
Shocked that they’re liking his Instagram photos? Oh honey, Instagram is not about politics, personal opinions of people, or anything beyond visuals. Whether it’s a vacation photo of some beautiful scenery or a half-naked photo people are going to click like if they find it visually appealing. Plus I know plenty of people of various sexual orientations who are completely oblivious to politics who would readily follow him just because they think he’s attractive without even bothering to remember his name and plenty of gay guys are going to do just that. Do I like him as a person? No, but I’m not remotely shocked that physically he’s attractive/appealing to some people. I’m personally not thirsty enough to follow him but whatever makes them happy.
henac
sayblogyhra1982
Cam
Amen! Good for Van Ness!
frapachino
I choose to forgive and accept!
Den
Of course YOU do. We know how little regard you have for gay people. When the Supreme court legitimizes discrimination against LGBT people in the provision of goods and services for “sincere religious beliefs”, thus undoing all state and local anti-discrimination laws, You will accept and laud that!
It’s who you are.
And it is pretty darned repellent.