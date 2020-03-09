Jonathan Van Ness has a message for Aaron Schock

Queer Eye host and LGBTQ activist Jonathan Van Ness has slammed former Rep. Aaron Schock following his coming out, as well as his LGBTQ supporters.

Van Ness vented his frustrations via his Instagram story, nothing that Schock has not apologized for his staunchly anti-queer record. Schock’s coming out surprised few, as the Illinois Republican had been photographed at a number of gay venues, and masturbating a man at Coachella.

Related: Former antigay Congressman Aaron Schock officially comes out as gay

“The amount of queens I’m seeing like Aaron’s insta is such a lol. Y’all, this man and the media coverage around it,” Van Ness wrote. “Ya’ll this man lived in the closet while voting against LGBTQ interests for years.”

“He screams about how he was victimized as he continues not giving back to the community he legislated against.” Van Ness continued. “Also his apology wholly dodges any responsibility in the awful actions he perpetuated against our community. But yes Aaron, have fun at Coachella and glad you’ve joined the fight. I hope you actually work to undo your legacy.”

Schock resigned from Congress in 2015 in disgrace following a finance scandal, in which he used government funds to redecorate his office in the style of Downton Abbey, and to take private vacations. He refutes both claims.