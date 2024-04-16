Josh Hawley celebrated his most recent fundraising haul… by blowing $75,000 on a new car???

This just in: Josh Hawley has a new set of wheels. Courtesy of money funneled into his reelection campaign.
The fist-pumping, quick-footed, anti-LGBTQ+ Missouri senator raked in a reported $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. To celebrate, he went to his local Buick/GMC dealership and dropped almost $75,000 on a new vehicle, according to FEC filings.
The Kansas City Star reports:
One of Hawley’s higher ticket costs was a vehicle from a car dealership outside of St. Louis. The campaign’s filing with the Federal Elections Commission did not disclose the make or model of the vehicle, but on the dealership’s website, the price tag is in the range of a GMC Yukon.
Hawley’s campaign declined to comment on the car, but it could be an attempt to save money in the long run. Statewide campaigns often put lots of mileage on vehicles and, rather than rent a car for each trip, it could help bring down the cost over the course of a long campaign.
But not everything is as it seems.
Hawley’s $2.5 million fundraising haul might look impressive at first glance. But it turns out, over $1.5 million of it was just a money transfer from his victory committee to his reelection campaign. It didn’t come from individual donors or even Missouri voters.
His pro-LGBTQ+ Democratic opponent, Lucas Kunce, was quick to point this out on
Kunce, a 13-year Marine vet who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, first rose to gay political prominence when he ran for Senate in 2022 and he shared a photo of himself running in a pair of short-shorts… sparking an online fury.
Though widely considered the underdog in the race, Kunce’s campaign just announced it pulled in over $2.25 million in the first quarter of 2024, setting a new record for a Senate challenger in the state and bringing his total cash on hand up to $3.3 million.
Unlike Hawley, who hates gay people, 41-year-old Kunce supports outlawing conversion therapy at the federal level and has said he would support the Equality Act. He has also vowed to help end violence against trans people and stand up for gender affirming care for trans youth.
Related:
Josh Hawley has found a new hill to die on & it’s even dumber than the last five
The gay-hating senator appears to be moving on from his agenda of safeguarding toxic masculinity to instead focus on silencing leftist bloggers.
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
7 Comments
Kangol2
So glad Lucas Kunce is raising lots of $. He’s a very good candidate. But, sad to say, Missouri gets redder by the day.
dbmcvey
Hawley needs a car so he can get away faster than running.
ShaverC
Who cares about a car? Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, despite stating she’s looking for a new vehicle a year ago, is still driving around in her $55,000 Tesla.
KyleMichelSullivan
Go away. You’re tedious.
Chrisk
One’s donations are coming from true grass roots while the other Hawley is getting his from DC maga donors who expect to be taken care of later on.
Fahd
There probably are some recent poll numbers, but Gremore. I take some comfort in that as “vocal” as Hawley tries to be that he still doesn’t seem to be in the presidential discussion. I can’t stand him.
Fahd
btw, I’m not saying that I can’t stand him just because he’s so masculine. I can’t stand him primarily because of his disingenous political pandering and the repugnant political positions that result therefrom.