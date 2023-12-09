Justin Sylvester’s night sweat, Flavio Valabrega’s ride, & Noah J. Richter’s dirty 30

This week Nikki Haley declared Florida’s “‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill didn’t go far enough,” straight gym bros discovered Lady Gaga for the first time, and Heartstopper twinks Kit Connor and Sebastian Croft battled it out on the red carpet. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jake Williamson hit the gym.
Matt Lister made the bed.
Justin Sylvester had a night sweat.
Elliott Norris ate Cheetos.
Amini Fonua shared the locker room.
Ian Paget cleaned up.
Chris Salvatore picked flowers.
Keiynan Lonsdale arrived in style.
Dyllón Burnside got ready for bed.
Flavio Valabrega went for a ride.
Lee Dawson took a shower.
Ethan Vaughan took his shot.
Noah J. Richter turned 30 in paradise.
David Mandaluniz took a train.
Tomas Gonzalez set sail.
Johnny Middlebrooks got clean.
Steven Gelagotis hit the wall.
Daniel Benson chopped wood.
Heath Thorpe got some sun.
Tim Abbott had a checkup.
And Maluma found his light.
Related:
Seeing the cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 16 in & out of drag will leave you gagged
Behind the mug: Get a look at the faces (and more) of the queens competing on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 16.
8 Comments
gft77
Lee Dawson is one of my favorite gay porn stars. He’s super built and in my opinion, just a handsome man.
CatholicXXX
I miss the days of fit and healthy is beautiful. This plus size unhealthy “body positivity “ sends people the wrong message. ?
Steve9999
Have people always been this self-absorbed?
MISTERJETT
is that what you call it?
Michael1500
Lee Dawson is hotter than a $2 pistol.
abfab
Noah. Paradise.
m
Burnside was sexy af in Pose
nm4047
Elliott Norris ate Cheetos. Doesn’t show.