Lana Del Rey’s ex shares sweaty nude pic alongside another guy & now everyone’s seeing emojis

Lana Del Rey’s alleged ex-boyfriend, musician Jack Donoghue of the band Salem, made waves online late last week with one of his recent postings to Instagram. He appears to be naked with just an emoji covering his groin.

Donoghue’s recent Instagram photo was quickly screen-grabbed. It’s not on his main page so we’re presuming it was on his stories. You can click the tweet below or here to see the fuller version. Am emoji covers his groin area.

Many responded with enthusiasm, including GayTwitter.

Others expressed surprise that the image provoked quite so many thirsty comments.

“So do gay men have unrealistic body standards or not because I’m seeing nothing but thirst tweets for this guy who looks like literally any average mid-30’s white guy in downtown Austin right now,” said one X user.

Another, cattily, added, “He has that sadness in his eyes that you only see in eastern European gay porn.”

Del Rey and Donoghue, who is half of the band Salem, were linked last year. A posting Donoghue made in July 2022 showed him and Del Ray outside a Chicago jail.

Besides his work with Salem, Donoghue has also remixed the likes of Charli XCX and had a production credit on Kayne West’s Yeezus album.

A source reportedly told Daily Mail last summer, “They seem really into each other. I mean, she’s made pretty clear in her music she likes bad boys with tattoos, Jack is that to the Nth level.”

However, it’s thought the two parted ways late last year. The photos of them they posted together have disappeared from their social media. Neither have publicly confirmed or denied the relationship.

It’s also not clear how Donoghue defines his sexuality. Before his involvement with Del Rey, he’d posted videos of himself kissing both men and women, leading some to presume he might be bisexual. The video below dates back to 2015, and he does use the hashtag #nohomo, so… who knows.

Who are Salem?

Salem released their debut album, King Night, in 2010, which was acclaimed by critics and made several ‘best-of’ lists at the end of that year. It saw them heralded as pioneers of the ‘witch house’ subgenre of electronic music. A second album, Fires In Heaven, arrived in 2020.