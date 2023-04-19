sibling rivalry

Laura Ingraham’s gay brother trolls his “lying sister” over Fox’s historic $787M settlement with Dominion

You may have heard that Fox News and its parent company Fox Corporation agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million–yes, $787,500,000.00–in damages yesterday after the election technology company sued the right-wing propaganda network for defamation over the lies it peddled surrounding Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Politico called the settlement a “historic rebuke for the influential conservative media outlet” but was likely done to spare the company from “weeks of embarrassing testimony that would have put the widespread internal dysfunction at Fox News on full public display.”

But if you tuned into Laura Ingraham‘s show last night, you would’ve had absolutely no idea that her employer had just caved in one of the largest media defamation settlements in history.

Instead, Ingraham, who, BTW, was on the witness list in the Dominion lawsuit, spent last night’s show pushing even more lies about what she calls the “Biden Family Crime Organization”, which allegedly involves clandestine business dealings overseas that have benefited every single member of the president’s family, including his dog.

One person who wasn’t standing for her crap was her gay brother, Curtis, who took to Twitter this morning to remind everyone that his baby sister is a lying, hateful, shameless P.O.S.

“My lying sister continues to foment,” he tweeted. “Even after Fox’s $800 million defamation settlement, the propaganda machine keeps humming along. This is what zero ethics and a lack of shame looks like.”

OOF. We would not want to be a guest at this family’s Thanksgiving holiday dinner. (Actually, we would.)

This isn’t the first time Curtis has put his gay-hating sister on blast for broadcasting lies and misinformation and generally being a garbage human being who is doing harm to the world.

Over the past few of years, he’s accumulated over 150K followers by calling her out for the damaging, destructive, and untrue things she says about everyone from public health officials to LGBTQ people to drag queens.

He has also called her “nauseating” and a “monster” and, in a 2018 interview with Daily Beast, he said, “She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead.”

Here’s how others have been responding to Laura Ingraham’s segment from last night…

In a statement in response to yesterday’s $787.5 million settlement, Fox said, “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

