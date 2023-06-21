Lauren Boebert tried to come for Karine Jean-Pierre and failed miserably

Lauren Boebert and Karine Jean-Pierre (Photos: Shutterstock)

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert attempted to have a pop at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre this week. She failed miserably.

Jean-Pierre is the first Black person, the first out-gay person, and the first immigrant, to hold the position of White House press secretary. Last week, she gave a video interview to The Grio about her first year in the position. It was also to tie in with Pride Month.

Host Gerren Keith Gaynor introduced Jean-Pierre as a “history maker”, due to her list of firsts. He went on to ask JP about her experience as Press Secretary and if it was how she always thought it would be.

She responded by saying being press secretary is a unique experience for anyone who takes on the role, whatever their background.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had an image or a view of what it would be like as a historic figure in this role because you never know, but one thing that I can say is being the first, and I’ve had many firsts, it’s always very different,” she said. “It’s going to be very different for me than it was for the last 34 press secretaries, and that’s just a fact.”

She went on to say she was aware of the communities she represents in such a high-profile position.

“It’s not lost on me the communities that I represent and what I mean to those communities, and how they view me at the podium and how important it is to them,” she added. “That is also on my mind, right? On how I’m representing the Black community, the Caribbean community, the LGBTQ+ community, and it is important I do that well.”

Boebert calls for “humility”

Some on the right seized upon JP referring to herself as a “historic figure” as a sign of arrogance. This overlooks the fact she was responding to a question from someone who referred to her as a “history maker”.

And quite frankly, she has made history… as much as some may wish to downplay the fact.

One of those who tried to knock JP was Boebert.

“Karine Jean-Pierre is walking around calling herself a historical figure now,” Boebert tweeted. “Did I suddenly wake up in North Korea? Our ‘leaders’ are supposed to have some humility.”

Online, the comment did not go down well. Many do not associate MAGA Republicans with the concept of “humility”.

Two things you’ll never be, humble or a leader… — Mike Pence's Other Mother ?? (@cooltxchick) June 20, 2023

If you had the appropriate level of humility you'd apologize, resign, enroll in the 3rd Grade, and try again — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 19, 2023

You want humility? Start by resigning. — Center Balance is Left and Right 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MauricioDonofr1) June 19, 2023

Oh, that’s your best one yet! Humility — like Trump? — Lee White (@thematterwithks) June 19, 2023

She is a White House Press Secretary. That makes her an historic figure.



The real question is, why do you have a problem with it? — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) June 19, 2023

If you woke up in North Korea, you’d fit right in. — Jason Steck Kelley (@USSTutakai) June 19, 2023

Boebert’s own history-making firsts

If Boebert’s attempt to take the moral high ground and preach about humility weren’t enough, internet sleuths also dug up one of her old tweets. In it, she reminds everyone that she was the first woman and the first mom to represent Colorado’s 3rd District. It kinda sounds a lot like she’s highlighting her own historical significance.

Lauren Boebert noted she was “the first woman and the first mom” to be elected to Colorado’s 3rd district. https://t.co/JyUVtNn1W3 pic.twitter.com/9UXMbZ0rW3 — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) June 19, 2023

Others were quick to point out Boebert’s other history-making firsts.