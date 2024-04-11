Lauren Boebert latest campaign ad featuring her son totally backfires

A new campaign advert from Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was instantly roasted after she posted it online.

In it, Boebert attempts to tout her achievements for Coloradoans. That was enough for some people to cry foul. However, it was the fact she utilized her youngest son to help her that seems to have really raised eyebrows.

Young Roman reminds his mom about some of her so-called achievements, as she seems (like many of her constituents) to have forgotten about them

Watch below.

NEW AD: My youngest son Roman helped out with our latest campaign ad, reminding Coloradans of what I've gotten done for our state in Congress! pic.twitter.com/FdKmLyOOtM — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 9, 2024

The reaction was swift and brutal.

There were over 3,000 replies and most seemed unimpressed by the video. Besides those focussing on her son, others dispute Boebert’s bold claim she helped “secure the border”. She also voted against the Infrastructure Bill but later took credit for the funding it sent to her district.

Boebert’s entanglements with police

Boebert was elected in 2020. She almost instantly made headlines with her MAGA brand of politics and less-than-impressive background. She dropped out of high school when she fell pregnant.

At around the same time, the man who made her pregnant was arrested and charged with exposing himself to minors in a bowling alley. The two later married.

Lauren Boebert has also had several brushes with the law, including harassing a neighbor.

Boebert’s family life continued to make news once she joined Congress. She has four sons. Last year, her eldest son, Tyler, following in her footsteps, became a teenage dad at the age of 18. The mother of his child was reportedly underage when she fell pregnant.

Boebert then divorced her husband, Jayson, last year. They went through a messy separation which again involved the police. Her eldest son faced arrest earlier this year on several felony charges relating to theft.

Late last year, Boebert was kicked out of a theater in Denver. She was out on a date with a male companion. She was asked to leave for vaping, talking loudly, and generally making a nuisance of herself to other patrons. CCTV also caught her fondling her companion in his lap.

Hmmmm… you can see why making a video that pushed her credentials as a mom and supposedly political high achiever might have appealed to Boebert.

Boebert’s fight to stay in Congress

Boebert was facing a tough battle to hold on to her seat this November. She only narrowly re-won it in 2022 by a few hundred votes. Desperate to remain in Congress, she announced in December she was switching from the 3rd to the more Republican 4th district. She has claimed part of the reason for the change was wanting a fresh start after her divorce.

She also blamed Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds. Both had donated small sums ($1,000 and $500 respectively) to Boebert’s 3rd District Democrat opponent, Adam Frisch.

“We need a strong voice there, and we have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current seat,” Boebert audaciously told Steven Bannon on his podcast.

However, if Boebert thought she was guaranteed an easy ride to the 4th, she was wrong. Ken Buck, the Republican who held the seat since 2015, announced last year he would not be running for re-election. However, last month he shocked the GOP by saying he had decided to step down early. That threw the whole process into chaos.

It means a special election must be held to find someone to fill his seat until November. That special election, confusingly, will be held the same day as the GOP primary June 25, 2024 ) for the November election.

Boebert is not running in the special election as she’d have to resign from the 3rd District early. She is still running in the primary, although it’s unclear if whoever wins the special election will also want to run again as the GOP candidate in November.