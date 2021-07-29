‘A League of Their Own’ is getting a TV series, and this iconic Peach is returning

Streaming giant Amazon continues work on its upcoming TV adaptation of the popular comedy A League of Their Own, and already one iconic cast member of the original film has announced her return.

In an interview with the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, comedienne Rosie O’Donnell announced she would return to the franchise, albeit in a new role.

“I’m playing a bartender in one of the scenes at the local gay bar,” O’Donnell said on the podcast. “I didn’t shoot it yet; I’m shooting it in the upcoming months.”

Related: ‘Former gay man’ whines about the ‘gaying of Major League Baseball’

“I love the Broad City women and when I was told [Abbi Jacobson] was doing League, she called me up and said, ‘Ro, would you do it?’ And I said, ‘In a minute,’” O’Donnell further explained. “Then she sent me the pilot that she did, and it was just really beautiful.”

O’Donnell’s reference to Broad City refers to queer actress Abbi Jacobson, who will play the lead in the new series. O’Donnell’s comments also give away a thrilling plot detail: the show will include gay characters.

The original A League of Their Own starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, and Lori Petty alongside Rosie O’Donnell, and told a dramatized story of the real-life all-women’s baseball team The Rockford Peaches. The Peaches were formed as part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League following the male draft for World War II. The new show will follow a group of new characters building the bonds of sportsmanship and friendship while playing in the league.

In addition to Abbi Jacobson, Nick Offerman, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado star in the new show. Personally, we hope to see a few more original cast members show up for cameos.