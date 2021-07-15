Just like a prayer, the trailer for the new Madonna film ‘Madame X’ has arrived

Gaga, Miley and Beyonce, all move over: Madonna has returned with a new film, and we have the trailer.

Madame X documents Madonna’s world tour for the record of the same name, a concept album which saw her don the persona of secret agent Madame X. Filmed in Portugal, the new film will take viewers on Madonna’s latest artistic journey this October 8.

The Madame X tour utilized 48 on-stage performers including dancers, musicians and an all-female backup choir. The tour earned rave reviews for its combination of music, effects and production value, as well as for Madonna’s performance.

Madame X arrives on Paramount+ this October 8. Have a look, and get your eyepatch ready.