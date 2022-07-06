Lindsey Graham reaches for his smelling salts after being slapped with grand jury subpoena

This just in: Lindsey Graham is about to go through some things.
The anti-LGBTQ senator was slapped with a subpoena yesterday from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury investigating ex-president Donald Trump‘s failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
This morning, Graham’s attorneys issued a written statement saying that he fully intends to fight the subpoena, calling the whole thing nothing more than a “fishing expedition.”
“Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail,” attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin write.
The lawyers go on to claim that they’ve personally had “conversations with Fulton County investigators” and have been told “Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness.”
“This is all politics,” the statement continues. “Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee.”
In today's episode of "The GOP is full of temper-tantrum-throwing children," Lindsey Graham threatens to hold his breath until he turns blue. pic.twitter.com/hZepqrX0oo
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 6, 2022
The special grand jury wants to speak with Graham about those two phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff shortly after the 2020 election.
According to court documents, Graham “questioned Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”
The filing also says Graham brought up accusations of widespread voter fraud, which have since been disproven.
“As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections,” Daniel and Austin write in their statement.
So far, Willis’ office has not commented on the subpoena or Graham’s intentions to fight it.
Here’s what folx on Twitter have to say about it…
A sitting US Senator was subpoenaed in a criminal racketeering investigation today and were all just kind of “what’s for dinner” about it.
Hope @LindseyGrahamSC has an action-packed 2022!
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 6, 2022
Lindsey Graham: it’s a subpoena, not a birthday invitation.
— Ellen Kurz (@EllenKurz) July 6, 2022
I’m betting Lindsey Graham did not have a good night of sleep last night.
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 6, 2022
Lindsey Graham is screwed.
— Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) July 5, 2022
If Lindsey Graham refuses to comply with the subpoena, he’s guilty.
— AVENGER RESISTER (@AvengerResister) July 6, 2022
Lindsey Graham is acting like a scared little bunny rabbit right now. pic.twitter.com/8FM7mFZosy
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 6, 2022
Lindsey Graham hasn’t said a word since he was subpoenaed. No tweets. No Fox News appearances. No press releases. Just…silence. Lindsey must be repenting for his MAGA sins. He played with the MAGA fire, and he got burned. Suckered like the other 75 million gullible Americans.
— Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) July 6, 2022
Lindsey Graham is pretending he's "just a witness" in the Fulton Country grand jury probe.
Yes, a witness to the conspiracy he was a part of!
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 6, 2022
How many people want to see Lindsey Graham face serious consequences?
— Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) July 6, 2022
Lindsey Graham told us back in 2015 that he would be destroyed and would deserve it if his party supported Donald Trump.
— ??? ??????? ???????! ?? ?? (@tom_wellborn3) July 5, 2022
Legal analyst Elie Honig and New York Law School Professor Rebecca Roiphe were on CNN earlier today to discuss Graham’s options should he try to fight the subpoena.
“Let’s talk about the Lindsey Graham part of this,” CNN’s Brianna Keillar said. “You have a sitting senator who has been subpoenaed in this case. I mean, how big of a deal is that?”
“I think it’s extraordinary,” Roiphe replied. “I mean, this is not a usual case, of course. But in this particular situation, to subpoena somebody who is a sitting congressperson, you know, it’s significant and it shows how far-reaching this investigation is at this point.”
“Does that speech and debate clause protect him? Is that going to hold water?” Keillar then asked.
Both Honing and Roiphe agreed that Graham likely won’t be able to lean on congressional protections to avoid speaking to the grand jury.
Watch.
10 Comments
white-queer-african
Lock the bitch up. Actually not. She will have a fabulous time in jail. On second thoughts, put him in a female prison. The lesbians can f*ck him up every second day! Make that every day.
LOL.LOL.LOL.
LumpyPillows
Haven’t lesbians suffered enough? LOL.
LumpyPillows
It would be lovely if Lindsey was forced to deal with his crimes. I am not betting any of them will se real justice, but I can hope.
Kangol2
Looks like the investigation into Don the Con’s attempted coup is powering along on multiple fronts! Miss Thang Lindsey may throw her usual hissyfit but he better not screw around with a grand jury investigation!
Creamsicle
All the production around these various investigations convinces me that real justice won’t be done. It’s all just performance so that those visibly in charge of investigating can act like they’re trying.
To be frank, it’s been WELL over a year since The Big Lie successfully galvanized extremists to organize a terror attack on the Capitol building, and their cult leader is still free and has full access to his assets. The terrorists are getting off with light sentences and the ringleaders are only being held to account in the court of public opinion, rather than facing concrete legal consequences and disqualification from public office.
This failure to combat terrorism is essentially appeasement. America doesn’t know how to punish fascists because it’s so accustomed to rewarding them instead. There will be another attempt to overthrow democracy, and the fascists won’t quit for the sake of plausible deniability next time.
Doug
I think the most we can hope for in all this chaos re: the hearings and subpoenas is that eventually Trump will somehow be barred from running for office again, or he’ll lose enough supporters in the process that he won’t have enough running power in 2024. Legally nothing sticks to him or so many other members of the GOP who have had investigations against them.
Speaking of, what happened to the charges against Matt Gaetz? They appear to have just been dropped at this point.
Mr. Stadnick
Miss Lindsey can’t go to court, she is less than half way through her “History of the Third Reich” tapestry that she has been making for Melania trump.
abfab
My life has been a tapestry……….(and a travesty). He really is an ugly creature.
scotty
the new goodbye gurl….bout time you get what’s coming to you.
Max
he says he’s a witness. he wants us to believe he was only watching in the corner pleasuring himself while the rest participated on the conspiracy bed?