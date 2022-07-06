Lindsey Graham reaches for his smelling salts after being slapped with grand jury subpoena

This just in: Lindsey Graham is about to go through some things.

The anti-LGBTQ senator was slapped with a subpoena yesterday from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury investigating ex-president Donald Trump‘s failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

This morning, Graham’s attorneys issued a written statement saying that he fully intends to fight the subpoena, calling the whole thing nothing more than a “fishing expedition.”

“Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail,” attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin write.

The lawyers go on to claim that they’ve personally had “conversations with Fulton County investigators” and have been told “Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness.”

“This is all politics,” the statement continues. “Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee.”

In today's episode of "The GOP is full of temper-tantrum-throwing children," Lindsey Graham threatens to hold his breath until he turns blue. pic.twitter.com/hZepqrX0oo — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 6, 2022

The special grand jury wants to speak with Graham about those two phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff shortly after the 2020 election.

According to court documents, Graham “questioned Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

The filing also says Graham brought up accusations of widespread voter fraud, which have since been disproven.

“As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections,” Daniel and Austin write in their statement.

So far, Willis’ office has not commented on the subpoena or Graham’s intentions to fight it.

Legal analyst Elie Honig and New York Law School Professor Rebecca Roiphe were on CNN earlier today to discuss Graham’s options should he try to fight the subpoena.

“Let’s talk about the Lindsey Graham part of this,” CNN’s Brianna Keillar said. “You have a sitting senator who has been subpoenaed in this case. I mean, how big of a deal is that?”

“I think it’s extraordinary,” Roiphe replied. “I mean, this is not a usual case, of course. But in this particular situation, to subpoena somebody who is a sitting congressperson, you know, it’s significant and it shows how far-reaching this investigation is at this point.”

“Does that speech and debate clause protect him? Is that going to hold water?” Keillar then asked.

Both Honing and Roiphe agreed that Graham likely won’t be able to lean on congressional protections to avoid speaking to the grand jury.

