instastuds

Luke Evans’ captain hat, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sunburn & Chris Salvatore’s snack

By

This week Jonathan Bailey showed off his new swimsuit, George Santos collaborated with an OnlyFans star, and Bad Bunny broke the internet from the bathtub. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Carson Jones spun his wheels.

Jeff Zwally got pumped.

Chris Salvatore had a snack.

Cristiano Ronaldo got some sun.

Jason A. Rodriguez found a waterfall.

Nathan Nuyts cleaned up.

John Arthur Hill rinsed off.

Andrew Christian wore Andrew Christian.

Maluma counted his money.

Joshua Christie flexed.

Nuttapong Sabsarn set sail.

Luke Evans drove the boat.

Piero Martínez stood in the shallow end.

Max Emerson wore sunscreen.

Joe Polito stayed poolside.

Aidan Swietochowski sunk into the couch.

Lil Nas X snapped a selfie.

Flavio Valabrega took a break.

Brandon Hunter boxed.

Manuel Kornisiuk dropped a new single.

And Jake Williamson jumped in.

Related:

André Lamoglia gets steamy wearing nothing but a towel in new bathroom video

‘Elite’ hunk André Lamoglia proved he’s a bronzed god in a new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana’s tinted moisturizer.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated