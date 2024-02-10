Luke Evans’ captain hat, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sunburn & Chris Salvatore’s snack

This week Jonathan Bailey showed off his new swimsuit, George Santos collaborated with an OnlyFans star, and Bad Bunny broke the internet from the bathtub. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Carson Jones spun his wheels.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Jeff Zwally got pumped.
Chris Salvatore had a snack.
Cristiano Ronaldo got some sun.
Jason A. Rodriguez found a waterfall.
Nathan Nuyts cleaned up.
John Arthur Hill rinsed off.
Andrew Christian wore Andrew Christian.
Maluma counted his money.
Joshua Christie flexed.
Nuttapong Sabsarn set sail.
Luke Evans drove the boat.
Piero Martínez stood in the shallow end.
Max Emerson wore sunscreen.
Joe Polito stayed poolside.
Aidan Swietochowski sunk into the couch.
Lil Nas X snapped a selfie.
Flavio Valabrega took a break.
Brandon Hunter boxed.
Manuel Kornisiuk dropped a new single.
And Jake Williamson jumped in.
Related:
André Lamoglia gets steamy wearing nothing but a towel in new bathroom video
‘Elite’ hunk André Lamoglia proved he’s a bronzed god in a new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana’s tinted moisturizer.
One Comment
SDR94103
malooma sucks.