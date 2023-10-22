Luke Evans goes chic, Gaga rocks out & more: All the fiercest & queerest fashion fits of the week

Your weekly queer fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets and stages from the streets of London, New York, L.A., and beyond.
Whether it was Lady Gaga giving glam rock eleganza, Ricky Martin channeling his inner MC Hammer, or Queen Mother Madonna feeding the children with her latest royal getup, the lewks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ killer lewks from the last seven days …
Luke Evans
The password is debonair! Evans served old Hollywood leading man glamour in this sleek black tux while taking home a BAFTA Cymru Award in his native Wales.
Robbie Rogers
The trailblazing former soccer star showed off his producer stripes at the Fellow Travelers screening in NYC.
Wayne Brady
The pansexual baddie is living his best life and turned it out at GLAAD’s Spirit Day concert with his fall floral duds.
Jake Shears
Jake let everyone know pleated, loose pants are THEE lewk of the season at a party for the launch of his Cabaret stint in London.
Marcia Marcia Marcia & Luxx Noir London
The girlies are giving fashion at the Golden Hearts Awards in NYC.
Billy Porter
All that glitters is Billy Porter at the DKMS Gala in NYC.
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster was serving Natasha Bedingfield meets Alexis Arquette with this ’70s rocker chic pantsuit in NYC.
Tommy Dorfman
Tommy channeled her inner Vogue editrix at the Marc Jacobs Soho store opening in NYC.
Frankie Grande
Purple was the theme at GLAAD’s Spirit Day concert in L.A., but Frankie’s fierce boots are giving off main character energy.
Laverne Cox
Laverne outshined the lighting of the Empire State Building with her sleek purple power suit for Spirit Day.
Ricky Martin
Only Ricky could launch his Trilogy Tour and have us completely rethinking our stance on ’90s Hammer pants!
Russell Tovey
It doesn’t get much cozier than Russell’s classic fall ensemble at the Cabaret party in London.
Bella Ramsey
Bella means business in this sharp violet ensemble at the Time premiere in London.
Vincint
Vincint rolled up to GLAAD’s Spirit Day concert and made wearing this killer contraption look so easy.
Diplo
It is so not not gay to be this on brand.
Christina Aguilera
Ring the alarm & throw some elbows! 21 years later, Xtina still likes to keep it a little dirrty while on the streets of L.A.
Gayle King
Gayle put her svelte figure on display in this Pride-ful & body-hugging rainbow garb.
Gwen Stefani
Twinkle, twinkle Hollywood Walk of Fame star!
J. Harrison Ghee
The Tony-winning Some Like It Hot star sizzled in this flowing floral frock at the Golden Heart Awards in NYC.
Bad Bunny
LGBTQ+ ally king Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio kept it f*ck boy casual for his Tonight Show appearance.
Madonna
Don’t Tell Me the Queen of Pop doesn’t look flawless launching her Celebration Tour in London. For the record, she’s sixty-FINE years old, kids!
