Luke Evans goes chic, Gaga rocks out & more: All the fiercest & queerest fashion fits of the week

Your weekly queer fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets and stages from the streets of London, New York, L.A., and beyond.

Whether it was Lady Gaga giving glam rock eleganza, Ricky Martin channeling his inner MC Hammer, or Queen Mother Madonna feeding the children with her latest royal getup, the lewks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ killer lewks from the last seven days …