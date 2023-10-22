slays, serves & stuns

Luke Evans goes chic, Gaga rocks out & more: All the fiercest & queerest fashion fits of the week

By
Luke Evans, Lady Gaga, Wayne Brady

Your weekly queer fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets and stages from the streets of London, New York, L.A., and beyond.

Whether it was Lady Gaga giving glam rock eleganza, Ricky Martin channeling his inner MC Hammer, or Queen Mother Madonna feeding the children with her latest royal getup, the lewks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ killer lewks from the last seven days …

Luke Evans

Luke Evans

The password is debonair! Evans served old Hollywood leading man glamour in this sleek black tux while taking home a BAFTA Cymru Award in his native Wales.

Robbie Rogers

Robbie Rogers

The trailblazing former soccer star showed off his producer stripes at the Fellow Travelers screening in NYC.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady

The pansexual baddie is living his best life and turned it out at GLAAD’s Spirit Day concert with his fall floral duds.

Jake Shears

Jake Shears

Jake let everyone know pleated, loose pants are THEE lewk of the season at a party for the launch of his Cabaret stint in London.

Marcia Marcia Marcia & Luxx Noir London

Marcia Marcia Marcia, Luxx Noir London

The girlies are giving fashion at the Golden Hearts Awards in NYC.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

All that glitters is Billy Porter at the DKMS Gala in NYC.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster was serving Natasha Bedingfield meets Alexis Arquette with this ’70s rocker chic pantsuit in NYC.

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy channeled her inner Vogue editrix at the Marc Jacobs Soho store opening in NYC.

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Purple was the theme at GLAAD’s Spirit Day concert in L.A., but Frankie’s fierce boots are giving off main character energy.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Laverne outshined the lighting of the Empire State Building with her sleek purple power suit for Spirit Day.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Only Ricky could launch his Trilogy Tour and have us completely rethinking our stance on ’90s Hammer pants!

Russell Tovey

Russell Tovey

It doesn’t get much cozier than Russell’s classic fall ensemble at the Cabaret party in London.

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey

Bella means business in this sharp violet ensemble at the Time premiere in London.

Vincint

Vincint

Vincint rolled up to GLAAD’s Spirit Day concert and made wearing this killer contraption look so easy.

Diplo

Diplo

It is so not not gay to be this on brand.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Janelle got all their flowers at the Los Angeles stop of the “Age of Pleasure” tour.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

Ring the alarm & throw some elbows! 21 years later, Xtina still likes to keep it a little dirrty while on the streets of L.A.

Gayle King

Gayle King

Gayle put her svelte figure on display in this Pride-ful & body-hugging rainbow garb.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Twinkle, twinkle Hollywood Walk of Fame star!

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

The Tony-winning Some Like It Hot star sizzled in this flowing floral frock at the Golden Heart Awards in NYC.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

LGBTQ+ ally king Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio kept it f*ck boy casual for his Tonight Show appearance.

Madonna

Madonna

Don’t Tell Me the Queen of Pop doesn’t look flawless launching her Celebration Tour in London. For the record, she’s sixty-FINE years old, kids!

