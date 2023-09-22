Lynda Carter has something to say about a video of Kari Lake as Wonder Woman

Lynda Carter and Kari Lake (Photos: Shutterstock)

An AI-generated video of failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared online yesterday. It superimposes Lake’s face over the body of Wonder Woman from the old TV show of the late 1970s. However, instead of Wonder Woman, it calls her ‘MAGA Woman.’

You can watch it below.

The #DilleyMemeTeam is proud to present the one and only @KariLake as MAGA WOMAN!! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/DQ2naXeQ43 — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) September 21, 2023

It quickly caught the attention of none other than Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman. She appeared horrified at the comparison. She tweeted about the ways in which Lake falls short of Wonder Woman’s values.

“Wonder Woman represents kindness, empathy, and pursuit of truth and justice,” she said. “It is a delusion to believe Kari Lake could fill those boots, unless she’s just dropping by a Spirit Halloween store.”

Wonder Woman represents kindness, empathy, and pursuit of truth and justice. It is a delusion to believe Kari Lake could fill those boots, unless she’s just dropping by a Spirit Halloween store. pic.twitter.com/EWVc9BJD6p — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 21, 2023

Many fans praised her for blasting Lake. However, MAGA devotees of Lake soon flooded the replies to register their disappointment.

The irony is you play a “super woman” whereas Kari Lake is one. So in reality you’re the one with a costume. Maybe you should consider dressing up as @KariLake for Halloween instead? ☺️ — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) September 22, 2023

Kari Lake is a real life hero in the

Pursuit of truth and justice. — LisaSingLee (@Lisasinglee) September 22, 2023

Continue to be disappointed in celebrities, they continue to show disdain for the American people. — No More BS (@jclarke034) September 22, 2023

Lake herself also took to X to respond, opting for the “kill with kindess” approach.

“What an incredible surprise to see that you responded to this light-hearted Meme that somebody made today,” Lake said in response to Carter. “I have nothing but the utmost gratitude for you. I loved the role you played as Wonder Woman. As a child in the 70s, I enjoyed EVERY single episode I had a chance to watch.

“And when I went to deliver my beautiful babies nearly 2 decades ago, I wore a Wonder Woman T-shirt (Becoming a mother makes you feel like a Super Hero!)

“I wish you nothing but love and I believe that we both ❤️ America and hope to bring our country together under the US Constitution and the freedoms and liberties our Founding Fathers worked into that amazing document.

“May God Bless You and I pray that one day I get to meet you❤️

“P.S. I don’t plan on dressing-up for Halloween this year. I’m going to be too busy trying to save America.🇺🇸”

Hello @RealLyndaCarter,



What an incredible surprise to see that you responded to this light-hearted Meme that somebody made today.



I have nothing but the utmost gratitude for you. I loved the role you played as Wonder Woman. As a child in the 70s, I enjoyed EVERY single… https://t.co/rRKlLxnSVE — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 22, 2023

Lynda Carter has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights for decades and has appeared as a grand marshall at several Pride parades. Her social media game is strong. Who can forget her tweet demonstrating her knowledge about gay bears, or when she went viral last year to tout Wonder Woman as a queer icon.